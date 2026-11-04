🐱 Gentle Henderson Cats Ready to Join Loving Homes

Henderson has some very sweet cats hoping for a safe, cozy home. Here are a few who are ready to meet you and start their next chapter.

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Havana Brown

Havana Brown Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control

Phone: (702) 267-4970

This beautiful adult Havana Brown mix has a sleek dark coat with white markings and is waiting at the City of Henderson Animal Care and Control. The standard shelter adoption fee is $85, which usually helps cover basic vetting and care while she’s at the shelter.

If you’re looking for a calm, mature cat instead of a wild kitten, this girl could be a great match. Call the shelter to ask about her personality, whether she’s spayed, and how she does with other pets.

👉 Meet this Havana Brown beauty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable (Private Owner Rehome)

Adoptable (Private Owner Rehome) Breed: Tabby

Tabby Age: Adult (about 7 years with current owner)

(about 7 years with current owner) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption fee: $1

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Henderson, NV)

Kitty has been loved in the same home for about 7 years and is now looking for a new family. He’s a lap cat who enjoys relaxing on the bed with his person and loves being petted and brushed on his head and body. His owner says he is shy, quiet, and gentle, with the occasional playful moment.

Indoor-only cat, raised indoors his whole life

Eats twice a day , dry and wet food only

, dry and wet food only Afraid of dogs and nervous about going outside, so a calm, dog-free, indoor home is best

and nervous about going outside, so a calm, dog-free, indoor home is best Has received rabies vaccination in 2024 (per owner description)

If you want a mellow companion who enjoys naps and quiet time, Kitty may be perfect for you.

👉 Meet Kitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control

Phone: (702) 267-4970

This young orange Domestic Shorthair is full of potential and waiting at the City of Henderson Animal Care and Control. With his bright orange coat and youthful energy, he could be a fun match for a family or person who enjoys interactive play.

The adoption fee is $85. Call the shelter to learn more about his temperament, whether he’s neutered, and how he does with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet this young orange boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Henderson, NV, please consider visiting these cats, sharing their links, or calling the listed contacts to learn more. Your home could be the safe, loving place they’ve been waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.