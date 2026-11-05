Homeless Awareness Month events in Henderson

Community Partners of Hope will begin Homeless Awareness Month with a kick-off and opening service on November 6 from 7:00–8:30 pm at City Road United Methodist Church, 903 N. Garnett Street, Henderson. A Community Open House will follow on November 7 from 10:00 am–3:00 pm at the Henderson Men’s Shelter, with guided tours and information on how the group helps people move from homelessness to housing. For details, contact Executive Director Jhan Dotel-Velenga at 252-684-9240 or director@cp-hope.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Henderson-Vance Chamber of Commerce