State of Workforce forum set for Dec. 1 in Henderson

The Henderson-Vance Chamber of Commerce will hold its final 2026 “State of” session, the State of Workforce, on Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 12:00 PM at the Vance-Granville Community College Civic Center, 200 Community College Rd, Henderson. Guest speakers are Dr. Rachel Desmarais (President, Vance-Granville Community College), Dr. Destiney Ross-Putney (Superintendent, Vance County Schools), Diane Cox (Executive Director, Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments), and Denise Yudovitz (General Manager, Walmart Distribution), who will discuss connecting education, business, and industry. Registration is required by November 23, 2026; cost is $30 for Chamber members and $40 for non-members, and you can register by calling (252) 438-8414 or emailing tanya@hendersonvance.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Henderson-Vance Chamber of Commerce