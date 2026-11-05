🛒 Henderson, NC Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Henderson’s retail scene is steady right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet. Here are several local roles where you can grow your skills and pick up steady hours.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

NAPA Auto Parts Location: Henderson, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the team, help run the store, and stay hands-on with customers and sales. This is a great step if you have some leadership or retail/food service experience and want a clear path toward Store Manager level.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 377 Raleigh Road, Henderson, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the Produce Department, keeping fruits and veggies stocked, fresh, and looking good while helping shoppers. Good fit if you like a fast pace, staying active, and talking with regular customers.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Henderson, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: Around $16.00/hour (anticipated)

Help customers on the sales floor, run the register, and keep the store clean and organized. Comes with employee discounts, PTO, basic medical/dental/vision options, 401(k) match, and a clear path to full-time if you want to grow.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.