Henderson’s plants are busy and hiring, especially for folks who like hands-on work and night shifts. If you’ve got mechanical skills or want to grow in manufacturing, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Henderson, KY

Henderson, KY Type: Full-time , night shift

, night shift Pay: Not listed

This role runs the bander/unitizer on the shipping side—setting up the machine, wrapping and tagging units, scanning barcodes, and keeping counts accurate. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can lift up to 50–100 lbs, and don’t mind a loud, fast-paced plant.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Henderson, KY

Henderson, KY Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour starting

You’ll run the double backer on the corrugator line—loading paper rolls, making splices, adjusting tension and alignment, and keeping the area clean and safe. Great for someone with a high school diploma/GED and some corrugated or dry-end experience who wants steady, physical work.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Henderson, KY

Henderson, KY Type: Full-time , 2nd shift

, 2nd shift Pay: $28+/hour depending on experience

This maintenance tech role keeps corrugating and converting equipment running—troubleshooting drives and controls, planning and tracking maintenance, and mentoring other techs. Ideal if you bring your own tools, have strong electrical/mechanical skills, and like solving problems on the floor.

Employer: Not listed (automotive/industrial components plant)

Not listed (automotive/industrial components plant) Location: Henderson, KY 42420

Henderson, KY 42420 Type: Full-time , 3rd shift

, Pay Range: $38–$42/hour

Night-shift multi-craft role focused on keeping automated lines running—preventive and predictive maintenance, troubleshooting across mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, and hydraulic systems, and using PLC diagnostics. Good match if you have 3+ years of industrial maintenance and like high-tech, fast-paced environments.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.