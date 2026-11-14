Henderson’s retail scene is busy right now, with options for both steady store work and flexible side income. Here are a few solid picks if you like helping customers and staying on your feet.

Employer: Dollar General

Dollar General Location: Henderson, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store operation: hiring, training, scheduling, inventory, and customer service. Good fit if you have retail leadership experience and want full responsibility for a busy neighborhood store.

Employer: Rural King

Location: Henderson, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay range not listed (varies by location and experience)

Front-end role greeting customers, running the register, and keeping the checkout area clean and organized. Comes with benefits like insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, discounts, and room to grow in a family-owned company.

Employer: Signature Retail Services

Location: Henderson, KY & surrounding areas (Owensboro, Princeton, Evansville, Greencastle)

Type: Part-time (about 7–10 hours/week)

Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hour + mileage & paid drive time

Great flexible side job if you like working on your own. You’ll travel a small route, set up displays, stock shelves, and keep home-improvement stores looking sharp, with paid training and 401(k) match.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Henderson roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.