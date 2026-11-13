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🏥 Henderson KY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles With $70K+ Pay
Henderson’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options in home health, outpatient PT, and dental care. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are a few strong openings worth a look.
Physical Therapist (PT) - Home Health
- Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
- Location: Henderson, KY (home health)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes $5,000 sign-on bonus)
Work 1:1 with patients in their homes, focusing on mobility, safety, and independence. This role comes with strong benefits (PTO, 401(k) match, health coverage, CE support) and specialty programs like balance/fall prevention and joint replacement rehab.
Physical Therapist - New Grads Welcome!
- Employer: Ervin Physical Therapy
- Location: Henderson, KY (outpatient clinic, in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $72,500 – $82,500 per year + $5,000 sign-on bonus
Outpatient ortho PT with hands-on care, predictable hours, and structured mentorship for new grads. Includes health insurance, PTO, paid holidays, CE help, paid APTA membership, and support for your KY PT license renewal.
Dental Hygienist
- Employer: Elite Dental Partners (Starlite Smiles)
- Location: 342 Starlite Drive, Henderson, KY 42420
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $40 – $45/hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus
Patient-focused hygiene role with uncapped bonus potential and incentives on hygiene products. Full-time benefits include medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), and room to grow within a dentist-led, clinician-first organization.
If one of these feels close to what you want, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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