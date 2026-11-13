Henderson’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options in home health, outpatient PT, and dental care. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are a few strong openings worth a look.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Enhabit Home Health & Hospice Location: Henderson, KY (home health)

(home health) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes $5,000 sign-on bonus)

Work 1:1 with patients in their homes, focusing on mobility, safety, and independence. This role comes with strong benefits (PTO, 401(k) match, health coverage, CE support) and specialty programs like balance/fall prevention and joint replacement rehab.

Employer: Ervin Physical Therapy

Location: Henderson, KY (outpatient clinic, in person)

(outpatient clinic, in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,500 – $82,500 per year + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Outpatient ortho PT with hands-on care, predictable hours, and structured mentorship for new grads. Includes health insurance, PTO, paid holidays, CE help, paid APTA membership, and support for your KY PT license renewal.

Employer: Elite Dental Partners (Starlite Smiles)

(Starlite Smiles) Location: 342 Starlite Drive, Henderson, KY 42420

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40 – $45/hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Patient-focused hygiene role with uncapped bonus potential and incentives on hygiene products. Full-time benefits include medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), and room to grow within a dentist-led, clinician-first organization.

If one of these feels close to what you want, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.