🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Henderson, KY

Henderson’s convenience and wireless shops are hiring, especially for evening and overnight shifts. Good mix of entry-level roles and assistant manager spots with benefits.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: Henderson, KY (2001 US Highway 60 E)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This assistant manager role is great if you want to grow in retail leadership. Full benefits, weekly pay, bonuses, and tuition help, plus a fast-paced store where you’ll help run operations, lead the team, and keep customers happy.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: Henderson, KY (3113 Hwy 41 N)

Type: Full-time (overnights, weekdays + weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Similar assistant manager job but focused on overnight shifts, ideal if you like nights and quieter customer flow. Comes with medical, dental, 401(k) match, bonuses, and clear paths to move up.

Employer: Ideal Markets / Rocket Oil

Location: Henderson, KY (1850 2nd St)

Type: Full-time or Part-time | 2nd/3rd shift split

Salary: $10–$13/hr + shift differential

Work a mix of afternoon and overnight shifts at a locally loved convenience store. You’ll handle customers, stocking, and some food prep, with PTO, 401(k) match up to 4%, and room to grow.

Employer: Ideal Market

Location: Henderson, KY (1850 2nd St)

Type: Full-time or Part-time | 2nd shift (around 2 pm–10 pm)

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay noted)

Perfect if you want steady afternoon/evening hours. Similar duties and perks as the split-shift role, but focused on 2nd shift only, with flexible scheduling and promotion opportunities.

Employer: Cricket Wireless

Location: Henderson, KY 42420

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $34,199–$39,982 per year

Help customers with phones and plans while earning solid pay plus health insurance, PTO, and an employee discount. Good fit if you like tech, sales goals, and a clean, organized store environment.

If something here fits your schedule, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these front-line roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.