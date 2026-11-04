🏥 Henderson KY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Nursing & Care Roles

Henderson’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you like caring for others, there are several solid options here, from entry-level caregiving to RN leadership.

Employer: Home Instead

Home Instead Location: Henderson, KY

Type: Full-time (overnights and weekends available)

(overnights and weekends available) Salary: Not listed

Work one-on-one with seniors helping with meals, light housekeeping, errands, appointments, and personal care. No experience needed — skills training is provided, and you just need reliable transportation, a valid driver’s license, and to pass background and drug checks.

Employer: St. Anthony's Hospice

Location: Henderson, KY

Type: Full-time, Weekend Option (Fri–Sun, 7am–7pm)

Salary: Base $35–$45/hour + $6/hour weekend differential

Provide end-of-life care in an inpatient hospice setting with a focus on comfort, dignity, and family support. This role offers set weekend shifts, strong pay, and time to build meaningful relationships with patients and families.

Employer: Henderson Nursing and Rehab

Location: Henderson, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead staff training and education in a post-acute care facility while still being able to step in as a staff nurse when needed. This RN role includes vacation, sick time, health/dental/vision, 401(k), and same-day pay, and is great if you enjoy teaching and mentoring other nurses.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so your resume is near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.