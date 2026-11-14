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Hempstead
🛒 Hempstead, NY Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Hempstead’s retail and banking scene is busy right now, with solid front-line roles for people who like helping customers. Here are a few strong options hiring in and around Hempstead, NY.
Retail Associate
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: Hempstead, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17.50 – $18.00/hour base pay
This role is all about giving shoppers a friendly, smooth experience while keeping the store clean, safe, and well-stocked. Good fit if you like staying active on your feet, helping customers find deals, and working as part of a big retail team.
Relationship Banker – Elmont and Hempstead – Spanish Required
- Employer: Bank of America
- Location: Hempstead, NY (serving Elmont & Hempstead branches)
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Help clients with everyday banking, cash transactions, and bigger financial goals while using your Spanish/English skills. Great if you enjoy sales, building relationships, and learning more about banking products and career paths in finance.
Part Time (30 Hours) Associate Banker, Hempstead Branch
- Employer: JPMorgan Chase
- Location: Hempstead, NY
- Type: Part-time (30 hours/week)
- Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards package mentioned)
You’ll greet clients, help with accounts and transactions, and show people how to use Chase’s mobile and online tools. Good match if you want steady hours, like talking with people, and are open to growing a long-term banking career.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon—these front-line roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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