📢 Free sign-up for Village of Hempstead alerts

The Village of Hempstead is inviting residents to join its Mass Notification System so you can get important info straight from the Village.

You can choose:

Emergency Alerts – urgent safety and emergency messages

– urgent safety and emergency messages General Public Notifications – village announcements, community updates, public notices, and more

How to sign up (it’s FREE):

Online: Go to the Village website, open the “How Do I” menu, then select “Alerts & Notifications” .

Go to the Village website, open the menu, then select . By text: Text HEMPSTEAD to 38276 to get both Emergency Alerts and General Public Notifications.

Text to to get both Emergency Alerts and General Public Notifications. Mobile app: Download the Village’s app to receive notifications right on your smartphone.

Alerts are free, but your phone carrier’s standard text or data rates may apply.

Stay prepared, stay informed, and stay connected with your Village.