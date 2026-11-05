⚖️ Hempstead, NY Legal Jobs With Multiple Openings Up to $220K

Hempstead’s legal scene is busy right now, with options for both newer and seasoned professionals. Here are several solid roles, from community-focused work to high-stakes litigation.

Employer: NPAworldwide (plaintiff no‑fault firm)

NPAworldwide (plaintiff no‑fault firm) Location: Hempstead, NY (in-person)

Salary: $110,000 – $150,000/year

Type: Full-time

Fast-paced plaintiff no‑fault practice looking for an associate with 1+ year of experience and NY Bar admission. You’ll handle litigation and arbitration files from start to finish, manage a virtual court calendar, draft motions and pleadings, and appear in court and arbitrations. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, family leave, disability, and training & development.

Employer: Central American Refugee Center (CARECEN)

Location: Hybrid – Hempstead & Brentwood, NY

Salary: $25.00 – $28.84/hour (about 40 hours/week)

(about 40 hours/week) Type: Full-time, hourly, non-exempt

Join a long-standing non-profit serving immigrants on Long Island. You’ll prepare a wide range of immigration applications (N-400, AOS, waivers, U/T visas, VAWA, TPS, DACA, work permits), run fee-assistance lotteries, and support community events. Role is hybrid (min. 3 days in-office) and requires Spanish–English fluency. Benefits include 100% employer-paid medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k) with match, generous PTO and holidays, wellness days, and paid professional development.

Employer: CyberCoders (for Long Island defense firm)

Location: Melville, NY (Long Island) – Hybrid after onboarding

Salary: $180,000 – $220,000/year

Type: Full-time

Trial-ready civil defense attorney role handling general liability, premises liability, and construction defense from intake through verdict. You’ll draft and argue motions, conduct and defend depositions, work with expert witnesses, and serve as first or second chair at trial. Requires NY Bar and 3–5+ years of civil defense litigation experience; offers 1–2 remote days per week once you’re up to speed.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—polish your resume, double-check the requirements, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.