⚡ Hemlock, MI Utility Jobs: Multiple Field Service Openings

Hemlock’s water and utilities scene is busy right now, and Veolia is hiring. If you like hands-on work, travel, and keeping critical systems running, these are worth a look.

Employer: Veolia

Veolia Location: Hemlock, MI (up to 80% travel across MI, WI, MN, IA, IL, IN)

(up to across MI, WI, MN, IA, IL, IN) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll support industrial water treatment systems (RO, filtration, softening, ion exchange, UF, more), doing mechanical/electrical troubleshooting, testing water quality, and keeping equipment optimized. Good fit if you have 2+ years industrial maintenance, a valid driver’s license, can lift 35 lbs, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision day 1, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition help) plus lots of travel.

Employer: Veolia

Veolia Location: Hemlock, MI ( must live within 1 hour of site )

( ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar hands-on water treatment field role, but focused on being close to the Hemlock site instead of heavy travel. You’ll maintain and repair pumps, valves, compressors, and controls, run lab tests (pH, hardness, chlorine, etc.), and train customers on their systems. Great if you want a steady local base, strong benefits from day one, and a clear path to grow in environmental tech.

Employer: Veolia

Veolia Location: Hemlock, MI (must live within 1 hour of site)

(must live within 1 hour of site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is the same Field Service Representative – Water Technologies role, posted on Indeed. Check this link if you prefer applying through Indeed or want to save it in your job seeker profile. Details match the LinkedIn posting: industrial water systems, field maintenance, and full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes your mix of skills is exactly what they need.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.