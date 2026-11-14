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🐱 Sweet Hemet Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Looking for a feline friend in Hemet, CA? These adoptable cats are waiting at ARE Animal Rescue for someone to love them.
Kenya
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: ARE Animal Rescue
- Phone: (951) 708-1280
Tiny Kenya is a tortie baby looking for her first real home. As a young kitten, she’ll need a family ready for playtime, gentle training, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Kenya and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cameroon
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: ARE Animal Rescue
- Phone: (951) 708-1280
Handsome Cameroon is a sleek black kitten ready to grow up with a family of his own. Kittens like him do best with plenty of play, patience, and indoor safety.
👉 Meet Cameroon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Truffles
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby / White
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: ARE Animal Rescue
- Phone: (951) 708-1280
Truffles is an incredibly sweet adult cat who loves a comfy spot near her person. She enjoys toys and can be very playful, but mostly wants to hang out in your space and be part of whatever you’re doing. She isn’t a big fan of other cats in her personal bubble, but can coexist with another cat that respects her boundaries.
👉 Meet Truffles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Violet
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black / White
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: ARE Animal Rescue
- Phone: (951) 708-1280
Lovely Violet is a black-and-white adult kitty hoping for a calm, loving home. She’s waiting at the rescue for someone to notice her and give her a soft place to land.
👉 Meet Violet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Hemet, CA area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call ARE Animal Rescue at (951) 708-1280 or click the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.