Looking for a feline friend in Hemet, CA? These adoptable cats are waiting at ARE Animal Rescue for someone to love them.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: ARE Animal Rescue

Phone: (951) 708-1280

Tiny Kenya is a tortie baby looking for her first real home. As a young kitten, she’ll need a family ready for playtime, gentle training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Kenya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: ARE Animal Rescue

Phone: (951) 708-1280

Handsome Cameroon is a sleek black kitten ready to grow up with a family of his own. Kittens like him do best with plenty of play, patience, and indoor safety.

👉 Meet Cameroon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby / White

Brown Tabby / White Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: ARE Animal Rescue

Phone: (951) 708-1280

Truffles is an incredibly sweet adult cat who loves a comfy spot near her person. She enjoys toys and can be very playful, but mostly wants to hang out in your space and be part of whatever you’re doing. She isn’t a big fan of other cats in her personal bubble, but can coexist with another cat that respects her boundaries.

👉 Meet Truffles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black / White

Black / White Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: ARE Animal Rescue

Phone: (951) 708-1280

Lovely Violet is a black-and-white adult kitty hoping for a calm, loving home. She’s waiting at the rescue for someone to notice her and give her a soft place to land.

👉 Meet Violet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Hemet, CA area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call ARE Animal Rescue at (951) 708-1280 or click the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.