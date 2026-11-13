The I ❤️ Hemet Community Cleanup will take place at Gibbel Park (2350 W. Latham Ave, Hemet, CA 92545) on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, with check-in starting at 9:30 AM. Volunteers are needed to help keep the city clean and welcoming; advance sign-up is requested. Register here: https://hemetca.gov/1350/I-LOVE-HEMET-PROJECT

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Hemet, CA - City Government