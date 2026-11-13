Hemet neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week. If you need shoes, furniture, or home safety gear, take a look below.

Item: Brown riding boots

Brown riding boots Size: 10 wide , wide calf

, Condition: Used – fair

Location: Hemet, CA

Category: Women’s clothing & shoes

Women’s clothing & shoes Source: Facebook Marketplace

Simple, wide-calf riding boots that could be great for everyday wear if you’re a size 10 wide.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: Half-moon wooden console table

Half-moon wooden console table Style: Beautifully crafted, great for entryways or living rooms

Beautifully crafted, great for Location: 50930 Lois Ct., East Hemet (Whittier/Yale area)

Price: FREE (curb alert – first come, first served)

(curb alert – first come, first served) Category: Furniture

Furniture Source: Nextdoor

This is a nice accent table you can place by your front door or behind a sofa. Since it’s a curb alert, it may go fast.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Adjustable shower chair with backrest

Adjustable shower chair with backrest Features: Adjustable legs , backrest for comfort and safety

, for comfort and safety Location: Buena Vista, Hemet, CA

Category: Home decor and accessories / home safety

Home decor and accessories / home safety Source: Nextdoor

Nextdoor Note from poster: Free for someone in need, not for resale

This sturdy chair can help make showering safer for someone with mobility or balance issues.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Hemet tend to get picked up quickly, so if you see something you need, reach out to the poster or head to the curb address as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.