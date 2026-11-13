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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Hemet Right Now
Hemet neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week. If you need shoes, furniture, or home safety gear, take a look below.
Free brown riding boots
- Item: Brown riding boots
- Size: 10 wide, wide calf
- Condition: Used – fair
- Location: Hemet, CA
- Category: Women’s clothing & shoes
- Source: Facebook Marketplace
Simple, wide-calf riding boots that could be great for everyday wear if you’re a size 10 wide.
👉 See this item on facebook.com
CURB Alert half-moon wooden console table
- Item: Half-moon wooden console table
- Style: Beautifully crafted, great for entryways or living rooms
- Location: 50930 Lois Ct., East Hemet (Whittier/Yale area)
- Price: FREE (curb alert – first come, first served)
- Category: Furniture
- Source: Nextdoor
This is a nice accent table you can place by your front door or behind a sofa. Since it’s a curb alert, it may go fast.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Adjustable Shower Chair with Backrest
- Item: Adjustable shower chair with backrest
- Features: Adjustable legs, backrest for comfort and safety
- Location: Buena Vista, Hemet, CA
- Category: Home decor and accessories / home safety
- Source: Nextdoor
- Note from poster: Free for someone in need, not for resale
This sturdy chair can help make showering safer for someone with mobility or balance issues.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Hemet tend to get picked up quickly, so if you see something you need, reach out to the poster or head to the curb address as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.