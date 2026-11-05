🛒 Hemet, CA Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Hemet’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people and staying active on the job. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: The UPS Store Murrieta

The UPS Store Murrieta Location: Hemet, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Run the day-to-day at a busy UPS Store—shipping, printing, mailboxes, and more—while leading a small team. Comes with bonus potential, medical, 401(k), paid vacation, sick time, and holidays; you’ll need retail leadership experience and must qualify as a Notary and LiveScan roller within 90 days.

Employer: Diamond Valley Honda

Location: Hemet, CA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: Not listed

Handle inbound and outbound calls, online inquiries, and set sales/service appointments for a local Honda dealership. Good fit if you’re organized, like talking to people on the phone, and have customer service or call center/retail experience.

Employer: Stater Bros. Markets

Location: 43396 Florida Avenue, Hemet, CA 92544

Type: Part-time/other (hourly, union scale)

Part-time/other (hourly, union scale) Pay: $17.10 – $23.80 per hour

Help keep the store running smoothly with bagging, carts, stocking, e‑commerce orders, produce, and floral. This is a good entry role if you want steady hours, lots of variety, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 50 lbs.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.