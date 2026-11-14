Helotes has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping for a safe, loving home. Here are a few local cuties who might be your next family member.

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Color: All black

Personality: Described as a spooky little sweetheart with a fun, mischievous streak and a big, charming personality. Loves cozy spots, toys, snacks, and cuddles.

Described as a spooky little sweetheart with a fun, mischievous streak and a big, charming personality. Loves cozy spots, toys, snacks, and cuddles. Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Helotes Humane Society

Phone: (210) 422-6242

Haunter may have a ghostly name, but he’s all heart and ready to “haunt” your lap with purrs and snuggles.

👉 Meet Haunter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Color: All black

Personality: Full of playful, “spooky-cute” charm and lots of personality. He’s ready to go from shelter kitty to someone’s best friend.

Full of playful, “spooky-cute” charm and lots of personality. He’s ready to go from shelter kitty to someone’s best friend. Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Helotes Humane Society

Phone: (210) 422-6242

If you love fun, slightly mischievous kittens, Gengar might be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Gengar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Shelter: Helotes Humane Society

Phone: (210) 422-6242

Pumpkin Patch is a fluffy tortie baby with a beautiful long coat and a very seasonal name—perfect for someone looking for a cute little companion.

👉 Meet Pumpkin Patch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable young cat

Adoptable young cat Breed: Tabby

Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Personality: Very loving and cuddly, likes to follow his person around. Curious, enjoys climbing, and wants a home that will spoil him with affection.

Very loving and cuddly, likes to follow his person around. Curious, enjoys climbing, and wants a home that will spoil him with affection. Litter box trained: Yes (described as potty trained and well behaved)

Yes (described as potty trained and well behaved) Adoption fee: $35

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Helotes, TX)

Cesar was found as a stray and given a safe place, but now he’s ready for a permanent home where he can be the adored house cat he deserves to be.

👉 Meet Cesar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Helotes, TX, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call the listed number for each pet to ask about visits, applications, and current availability, and share this with friends who might be looking to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.