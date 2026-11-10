📅 Community Thanksgiving Service & Pie in Helotes

📅 Community Thanksgiving Service with Music & Pie

Join neighbors for the annual Community Thanksgiving Service on Thursday, November 19 at 7:00 PM at Helotes Hills United Methodist Church, 13222 Bandera Rd.

The service will include music from:

Spirit’s Voice Choir

Glory Ringers Handbells

HHUMC praise band

Gospel Jam from First Baptist Church of Helotes

from First Baptist Church of Helotes Deb Harrison from Forest Hills Presbyterian Church

After the service, everyone is invited to the Fellowship Hall for pie and fellowship.

All are welcome for an evening of worship, thanksgiving, and dessert with the community.