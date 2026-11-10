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Helotes
📅 Community Thanksgiving Service & Pie in Helotes
5 days ago
📅 Community Thanksgiving Service with Music & Pie
Join neighbors for the annual Community Thanksgiving Service on Thursday, November 19 at 7:00 PM at Helotes Hills United Methodist Church, 13222 Bandera Rd.
The service will include music from:
- Spirit’s Voice Choir
- Glory Ringers Handbells
- HHUMC praise band
- Gospel Jam from First Baptist Church of Helotes
- Deb Harrison from Forest Hills Presbyterian Church
After the service, everyone is invited to the Fellowship Hall for pie and fellowship.
All are welcome for an evening of worship, thanksgiving, and dessert with the community.
More Info: Community Thanksgiving Service | City of Helotes
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