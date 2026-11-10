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Helotes

📅 14th Annual Beer Garden Run supports kids with cancer

5 days ago
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📅 Beer Garden Run supports kids with cancer

The 14th Annual Beer Garden Run is coming back to Helotes for a fun day of running, walking, and tasting local Texas breweries.

There will be:

  • A run/walk for all levels – seasoned runners or casual walkers
  • Beer tastings plus whiskey and vodka cocktails
  • A Best Costume contest
  • A Largest Team contest, with a big prize for the largest registered team
  • Voting for the Best Brewery

This event supports Hope Hits Harder, a group that works to improve the quality of life for children diagnosed with cancer.

Grab your running buddies, plan a fun team costume, and get ready to run fast, sip slow, and celebrate for a good cause.

More Info: Beer Garden Run | City of Helotes

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