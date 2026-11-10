📅 14th Annual Beer Garden Run supports kids with cancer

📅 Beer Garden Run supports kids with cancer

The 14th Annual Beer Garden Run is coming back to Helotes for a fun day of running, walking, and tasting local Texas breweries.

There will be:

A run/walk for all levels – seasoned runners or casual walkers

Beer tastings plus whiskey and vodka cocktails

A Best Costume contest

contest A Largest Team contest, with a big prize for the largest registered team

contest, with a for the largest registered team Voting for the Best Brewery

This event supports Hope Hits Harder, a group that works to improve the quality of life for children diagnosed with cancer.

Grab your running buddies, plan a fun team costume, and get ready to run fast, sip slow, and celebrate for a good cause.