Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HELLO

    Duchess Sophie is flawless in florals and chocolate flares

    By Melanie Macleod,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kMYQN_0wQsJFKz00
    Duchess Sophie always looks beautiful (Getty)

    Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday, donning a fashion-forward outfit for the meeting.

    The royal and the Minister of Foreign Affairs shared stories of the remarkable resilience of women from the Democratic Republic of Congo and talked about the Duchess' work in this cause.

    The important discussion called for a formal outfit, and Duchess Sophie's ensemble certainly fitted the brief. The 59-year-old wore a chocolate brown pair of flares, courtesy of royally-approved brand Gabriela Hearst , with the wide legs and cinched-in waist accentuating Sophie's figure.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=419PWp_0wQsJFKz00 © X
    Duchess Sophie wore chocolate brown flares and a smart blouse

    A devotee to a few favourite brands, Duchess Sophie's silky floral blouse came courtesy of ME+EM , priced at £175 / $295. The airy, hand-painted blouse, complete with pink and brown flowers perfectly coordinated with the royal's flares.

    On her feet, Duchess Sophie wore crocodile print Jimmy Choo stilettos, adding inches to her height and fashion credibility to her look.

    Sophie swept her blonde hair back into a half-up half-down style, keeping her makeup lowkey for the important discussion.

    Duchess Sophie's professional wardrobe

    Prince Edward's wife is a pro when it comes to formal dressing – a skill she learned in her pre-royal days when she worked in the corporate world of PR.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u1gwS_0wQsJFKz00 © Getty
    Duchess Sophie had an impressive corporate wardrobe

    At the time, Duchess Sophie regularly rocked structured suits and tailored trousers – styles she still favours today, with wide-legged trousers and fitted tops a look she tends to opt for over dresses and skirts for public engagements.

    LOOK: Duchess Sophie's style evolution explored - best photos from 25-year royal life

    Blazers are a common occurrence for Sophie, who loves to team the smart jackets with her flared trousers.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Shjfi_0wQsJFKz00 © Getty
    Duchess Sophie wears blazers well

    Flat shoes don't seem to have a place in the royal's wardrobe – she is rarely seen in footwear without heels. From block-heeled courts to towering stilettos, Sophie knows that heels complete an outfit, and a shoe with added height commands attention, no matter what you pair it with.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HwUKE_0wQsJFKz00 © Getty
    Duchess Sophie almost exclusively wears heels

    Despite her love of trousers, Duchess Sophie has an impressive collection of elegant dresses. She has been known to wear beautiful floral midi-dresses when the occasion calls for it, opting for feminine gowns for days at the races – styles that her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, has been known to borrow .

    LISTEN: To the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

    LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xs2kK_0wQsJFKz00 © Getty

    If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with the royals – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club . We would love you to join us there…

    What is it?

    Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle .

    Member benefits

    • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
    • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
    • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
    • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
    • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
    • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
    • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
    • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
    • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

    By royal decree

    You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

    Related Search

    Duchess SophieRoyal fashionGabriela HearstGetty duchess SophieLady Louise WindsorThe duchess

    Comments / 3

    Add a Comment
    Sammye Hanna
    22h ago
    Sorry....they can try to use her as a "sub" for Kate....just doesn't work....
    Alice Bolton
    1d ago
    beautiful picture of you both love you both
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The best royal maternity outfits over the years - from Princess Diana's colourful coats to Princess Beatrice's timeless elegance
    Daily Mail3 days ago
    Princess Anne is fashion forward in sheer black tights
    HELLO21 hours ago
    Angelina Jolie rocks figure-hugging liquid gold dress and tumbling curls
    HELLO4 days ago
    Suni Lee Stuns in Red Carpet Outfit for Fashion Event
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Why Princess Kate Keeps Wearing $3,347 Gold Statement Earrings With a Powerful Hidden Meaning
    Marie Claire US27 days ago
    Queen Camilla Cries As King Charles Says He 'Hopes' To Survive Long Enough To Visit Samoa Again Following Cancer Battle
    shefinds2 days ago
    12 Things That Don’t Belong in Your Living Room
    homedit.com1 day ago
    Chaz Bono Inviting Cher to Wedding ‘If and Only If She Stops Pestering’: He ‘Wants Independence’
    In Touch Weekly2 days ago
    Tom Brady breaks silence after Gisele Bundchen pregnancy news with wistful post
    HELLO2 days ago
    Prince William Accidentally Confirms Harry Is On His Heart Amid Estrangement
    The List2 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Brittany Mahomes Displays Baby Bump in Blue Velvet Dress at Annual Gala
    Sports Illustrated Swim1 day ago
    Tragic Details About Danica McKellar
    The List4 days ago
    Michelle Obama steals the show in Gen-Z baggy jeans we never expected
    HELLO1 day ago
    Mariska Hargitay's son August, 18, towers over her in rare photo after departure from family home for college
    HELLO1 day ago
    Man Dies By Suicide After Botched Beard Transplant Goes Wrong
    Wide Open Country2 days ago
    Keith Urban’s 16-Year-Old Daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Ruthlessly Slammed For Being A “Nepo Baby” After Runway Debut
    Whiskey Riff2 days ago
    Charlene Tilton, 65, was the cute blonde bombshell on Dallas and she still looks young - see her now
    Daily Mail1 day ago
    Paris Hilton invites fans inside her private jet for a rare glimpse of her VIP lifestyle at 40K feet
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    North West towers over her family in rare photo of all Kardashian cousins
    HELLO7 days ago
    Cruise ship horror as passenger dies & 100 injured on storm-battered Saga vessel hit by 30ft waves, report finds
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Teri Garr dead: Actress who starred in Tootsie, Young Frankenstein and Friends dies aged 79 after battle with MS
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Sarah Jessica Parker's twin daughters share never-before-seen family photos to mark brother James' 22nd birthday
    HELLO1 day ago
    Prince William Shares Beloved Photo of Late Mother Princess Diana Ahead of New Documentary Premiere
    PureWow2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Princess Charlotte's hilarious reaction to trying to make Prince George laugh
    Irish Star14 days ago
    Queen Letizia is so glamorous in never-before-seen slinky gown with lookalike daughters
    HELLO6 days ago
    King Charles' equerry Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson engaged to high society girlfriend
    HELLO2 days ago
    These Aren’t Your Grandma’s Sweaters — 10 Trendy Cardigans That Will Make You Feel Fashion-Forward
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    'Imminent catastrophic public danger': Hundreds of doctors sound new alarm about Trump
    Raw Story6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy