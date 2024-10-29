Duchess Sophie is flawless in florals and chocolate flares

Duchess Sophie always looks beautiful (Getty)

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday, donning a fashion-forward outfit for the meeting.

The royal and the Minister of Foreign Affairs shared stories of the remarkable resilience of women from the Democratic Republic of Congo and talked about the Duchess' work in this cause.

The important discussion called for a formal outfit, and Duchess Sophie's ensemble certainly fitted the brief. The 59-year-old wore a chocolate brown pair of flares, courtesy of royally-approved brand Gabriela Hearst , with the wide legs and cinched-in waist accentuating Sophie's figure.

© X Duchess Sophie wore chocolate brown flares and a smart blouse

A devotee to a few favourite brands, Duchess Sophie's silky floral blouse came courtesy of ME+EM , priced at £175 / $295. The airy, hand-painted blouse, complete with pink and brown flowers perfectly coordinated with the royal's flares.

On her feet, Duchess Sophie wore crocodile print Jimmy Choo stilettos, adding inches to her height and fashion credibility to her look.

Sophie swept her blonde hair back into a half-up half-down style, keeping her makeup lowkey for the important discussion.

Duchess Sophie's professional wardrobe

Prince Edward's wife is a pro when it comes to formal dressing – a skill she learned in her pre-royal days when she worked in the corporate world of PR.

© Getty Duchess Sophie had an impressive corporate wardrobe

At the time, Duchess Sophie regularly rocked structured suits and tailored trousers – styles she still favours today, with wide-legged trousers and fitted tops a look she tends to opt for over dresses and skirts for public engagements.

LOOK: Duchess Sophie's style evolution explored - best photos from 25-year royal life

Blazers are a common occurrence for Sophie, who loves to team the smart jackets with her flared trousers.

© Getty Duchess Sophie wears blazers well

Flat shoes don't seem to have a place in the royal's wardrobe – she is rarely seen in footwear without heels. From block-heeled courts to towering stilettos, Sophie knows that heels complete an outfit, and a shoe with added height commands attention, no matter what you pair it with.

© Getty Duchess Sophie almost exclusively wears heels

Despite her love of trousers, Duchess Sophie has an impressive collection of elegant dresses. She has been known to wear beautiful floral midi-dresses when the occasion calls for it, opting for feminine gowns for days at the races – styles that her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, has been known to borrow .

LISTEN: To the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB

© Getty

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with the royals – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club . We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle .

Member benefits

Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash

Emily Nash Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won

Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*

Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!