    Madonna supports son Rocco in bittersweet post which has fans saying the same thing

    By Bryony Gooch,

    1 days ago
    Madonna and Rocco

    It's been a difficult time for Madonna , who lost her brother Christopher earlier this month. Yet the star is keeping her family close as she flew out to Paris in order to support her son Rocco in his latest endeavors.

    Madonna supporting her artist son Rocco

    Taking to social media, Madonna was a classically proud mom, showing off her son Rocco's artistic talents on Instagram. She was photographed holding the 24-year-old close as she attended his art exhibition. Rocco creates art under the name Rhed.

    Madonna supported Rocco's artwork

    She shared snaps of a number of his paintings, with post-impressionist brushstrokes portraying scenes from real life. From two police officers with a hooded figure, to a portrait of a man drinking from a water bottle, Madonna appeared to share some of her favorite paintings from Rocco's collection.

    Madonna stood with some of her favorite paintings

    Fans were blown away by the 24-year-old's talent, taking to the comments to share their thoughts on the exhibition.

    "So talented!" One fan shared. Another wrote that Rocco's work "reminds me of Picasso’s ‘Blue Period’ with its deep sense of loss and mourning…"

    A third person added: "I love seeing you and Rocco bonding. He's so talented! I want one of those paintings."

    Madonna caught up with close friend Michele Lamy

    Madonna attended her son's exhibition with close friend Michèle Lamy, the French designer married to American designer Rick Owens. While staying in the City of Lights, she stayed at the Ritz Paris in the decadent Suite Coco Chanel, bookable for an eye-watering € 40,000 per night for up to three guests.

    The star stayed in the decadent Suite Coco Chanel

    The singer captioned the post: "Escape to Paris to see my son Rocco’s exhibition 'The Tourist' and visit friends. Perfect antidote for sadness!"

    No doubt, Madonna referred to the sadness of her brother passing away, which she posted about on October 6. She called him "the closest human to me for so long," adding that it was "hard to explain our bond."

    Christopher was the singer's younger brother, who worked closely with her throughout her career. He went from dancing for her earlier in her career, to becoming the art director for her 1990 Blond Ambition World Tour and tour director for The Girlie Show.

    The duo were estranged from each other when he released his 2008 tell-all book, Life with My Sister Madonna , as he explained that they had fallen out for financial reasons. He also accused her then-husband, Rocco's father Guy Ritchie, of homophobia.

    By 2012, the younger brother revealed that they had made amends, saying they were "back to being a brother and sister. I don't work for her, and it's better this way."

