    Jennifer Lopez radiates confidence on red carpet for her movie with ex-husband Ben Affleck

    By Georgia Brown,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJpfv_0wO6dsqZ00
    (ETIENNE LAURENT)

    Jennifer Lopez looked radiant as she stepped out in Hollywood to attend the 2024 AFI Fest in honor of her new movie 'Unstoppable', which she produced with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

    The actress, 55, joined her 'Unstoppable' co-stars Jharrel Jerome, Judy Robles, and director William Goldenberg at the event, while her co-producers, Affleck and Matt Damon, were noticeably absent.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13AZB9_0wO6dsqZ00 © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
    Jennifer showed off her dancer's physique in towering platform heels at the photo call for her new movie, Unstoppable

    The Let's Get Loud singer graced the spotlight solo, oozing confidence in pastel pink shorts, a breezy white shirt and oversized cream jacket. Elevating her casual getup, J.Lo slipped into towering platform heels and carried a dainty white clutch bag.

    The mom-of-two added several inches to her honey-blonde hair with golden-hued extensions, which fell past her shoulders in soft curls. Highlighting her age-defying glow, Jennifer sported fluttery faux lashes and a smokey eye, along with a hydrating foundation and rosy blush to complete her fresh-faced aesthetic.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KNtXA_0wO6dsqZ00 © Getty
    J.Lo looked incredible at the photo call for her new movie

    J.Lo looked unruffled as she soaked up the limelight in the absence of her ex-husband Ben, just two months after filing for divorce.

    After months of speculation their high-profile romance was over, the actress finally filed the divorce papers on the couple's second wedding anniversary, despite listing their date of separation as April 26.

    The rise and fall of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nxrLX_0wO6dsqZ00 © Tom Kingston
    Bennifer got engaged in November 2002

    Jennifer and Ben, affectionately known as 'Bennifer' amongst fans, first enchanted the public in the early 2000s with a whirlwind romance that captivated Hollywood.

    After falling for each other in 2002 on the set of Gigli, the loved-up stars - who were then in their 30s - quickly became one of the industry's most high-profile couples.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kwPiE_0wO6dsqZ00 © Getty Images
    Jennifer shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony

    Despite their storybook romance, the couple called it quits on their engagement in 2004, with J.Lo going on to marry her longtime friend Marc Anthony in the same year.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iKj9K_0wO6dsqZ00 © Alexander Tamargo
    J.Lo and Marc Anthony married in the same year she called off her engagement to Ben

    "Ben and I split up at the moment when I thought we were committing to each other forever, it was my first real heartbreak, it felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest,” she wrote, per Page Six.

    "I sought out comfort in another person, tried to find someone who could make me feel loved and wanted in my loneliest hour. Marc came back into my life three days after I should have been at the altar saying 'I do' to another man."

    In a storybook twist, Bennifer reunited in 2021 nearly twenty years after going their separate ways.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C6rwK_0wO6dsqZ00 © Jon Kopaloff
    Jennifer filed for divorce in August 2024

    After a brief three-month engagement, they surprised fans by tying the knot in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony at the Little White Chapel on 16 July 2022.

    Jennifer LopezBen AffleckCelebrity divorcesJennifer Lopez'S styleHollywood red carpetBen Affleck'S absence

