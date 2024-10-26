Open in App
    Lady Amelia Spencer is a vision in backless embellished gown

    By Katie Daly,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4blc9c_0wN0XIVi00
    Lady Amelia Spencer attends Fashion Trust Arabia 2024 at El Badi Palace (Getty)

    Lady Amelia Spencer looked straight from a fairytale on Thursday as she stepped out in Marrakech for the Fashion Trust Arabia 2024 event at El Badi Palace.

    Princess Diana 's niece, 32, looked resplendent in an intricately embellished full-length gown with beaded floral embroidery and silver sequin panelling for extra pizzazz.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s8tVA_0wN0XIVi00 © Getty
    Lady Amelia Spencer attended Fashion Trust Arabia 2024 at El Badi Palace

    The high-necked number also featured floaty short sleeves and a waist-skimming fit. The star of the show was the gown's scooping low back.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H8Xky_0wN0XIVi00 © Getty
    Lady Eliza Spencer joined her sister

    The ethereal number was teamed with peep-toe silver rhinestone-adorned heels from Gina Shoes and a similarly sparkly clutch. As per her usual style, Lady Amelia dripped in diamonds and wore a sleek updo.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V4Tya_0wN0XIVi00 © Getty
    Lady Eliza Spencer wore a caped gown

    Earl Charles Spencer 's daughter was also seen with her twin sister. Lady Eliza looked mesmerising in a salmon satin gown with a cinched waistline and a full floaty skirt.

    The pastel number also featured a caped top with a high beaded neck. She carried a clutch bag to match her sisters and wore similar gold rhinestone heels.

    Fashionable outings

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HJONw_0wN0XIVi00 © Getty
    The Spencers attended the Estee Lauder Re-Nutriv Dinner

    Earlier this week the twin models were seen celebrating another fashion moment. The Spencers were spotted at a cocktail party hosted by Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance to celebrate the launch of their holiday collection at The Bar at Gaia in London.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01e8S6_0wN0XIVi00 © Dave Benett
    Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer wore Rebecca Vallance

    Lady Amelia looked gorgeous in a black velvet mini dress from the collection that had pearls attached and an intricate cut-out collar.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IrApb_0wN0XIVi00 © Getty
    Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer looked ready for festive season

    Meanwhile, Lady Eliza matched her sparkling energy in a red midi dress with a Queen Anne neckline and belted waist. Both sisters wore tumbling blonde curls and glowing makeup looks.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OHNtA_0wN0XIVi00 © Lia Toby
    Prince William was supported by three of his cousins

    Lady Amelia joined both Eliza and their older sister Lady Kitty Spencer , 33, to support their cousin Prince William at the Centrepoint Awards on 16 October.

    Amelia was seen arriving at The British Museum in Lady Eliza's Temperley gown from Thursday's Fashion Trust event but in a dovetail grey hue. She once again wore a slicked hairstyle and drop earrings.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FQexy_0wN0XIVi00 © Getty
    Lady Amelia Spencer rocked a black trench to the NET-A-PORTER event

    DISCOVER: Lady Amelia Spencer sizzles in racy corset alongside twin sister Lady Eliza during glamorous evening out

    Prince Harry 's cousin opted for a totally different look earlier this month when she attended the NET-A-PORTER New Brands To Know cocktail event in London. Amelia wore a leather trench coat done up with red suede heels and dark grungy eye makeup.

    ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

    Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club , where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

    JOIN THE CLUB

