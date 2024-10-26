Victoria Beckham shares rare video of daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz for unexpected reason

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz smiling on holiday in the Bahamas (Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham)

Victoria Beckham could not be more obsessed with her actress daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz after she shared the most glamorous video—and we don’t blame her.

The Bates Motel actress, 29, took to her TikTok account with a dazzling video of herself using a contour stick from VB’s eponymous beauty brand. In the clip, Nicola oozed Hollywood glamour with her iconic raven tresses secured in voluminous rollers. See the full video below.

After simply tagging Nicola, Victoria wrote: “Nicola wears contour stylus in ‘marble’.”

In tribute to her doting husband, Brooklyn Beckham, the model also donned an oversized T-shirt featuring the logo of her beau’s latest hot sauce venture, Cloud 23, on the front. However, it was the close-up of the star’s face whilst using her mother-in-law’s product that made it onto the Spice Girl’s feed.

Having a pop star-turned-designer as your mother-in-law, you might think, comes with some sartorial perks, and Victoria revealed that it definitely does in a recent interview with Anna Wintour.

During the candid chat, Victoria shared that she isn’t precious over her designer wardrobe and even lets her son’s other halves borrow her clothes.

© Instagram/@victoriabeckham The pair are always in sync when it comes to their fashion

VB told Vogue: “I’m not too precious about [my wardrobe] unless it’s Hermès. When Harper eyes up those handbags [I say]: ‘Not just yet.’ I love my clothes, I look after my clothes, and they are there to be enjoyed. If one of the young kids wants to borrow my clothes, whether it’s Harper or one of the boys’ girlfriends, that’s flattery because they are significantly younger than me.”

Not to mention the fact that we have seen Victoria and Nicola twin with their outfits on countless occasions.

One of the most iconic times the pair were inspired by each other’s sense of style was when they stepped out in matching flared jeans for the UK launch of Cloud 23 earlier this month.

Victoria donned a cosy knitted jumper in a deep navy blue hue, while Nicola kept it ultra-cool in a patent black leather jacket and a pair of chunky black gloves.

If one thing is for sure, it’s that the pair couldn’t be more aligned when it comes to their sense of style!