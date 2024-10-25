Queen Letizia is so glamorous in never-before-seen slinky gown with lookalike daughters

King Felipe VI of Spain (R), Queen Letizia of Spain (L), Crown Princess Leonor of Spain (2R) and Princess Sofia of Spain (2L) attend the graduation of Princess Leonor (Getty)

Queen Letizia epitomised chic on Thursday as she stepped out for the Princess of Asturias Awards Concert in Oviedo, Spain alongside her husband King Felipe , and daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia .

The Spanish Queen, 52, was spotted at the concert ahead of the Princesa De Asturias Awards 2024 at the Prince Felipe Auditorium in a brand new Roland Mouret dress in a navy hue.

© Getty Queen Letizia arrived at the Princess of Asturias Awards Concert in style

The slinky dress featured an asymmetrical neckline and long sleeves with the most cinched waist. The designer number was teamed with the 'Lian' gold clutch from Magrit, as well as the brand's coordinating 'Mar 40' kitten heels.

© Getty The Spanish royals arrived at the Prince Felipe Auditorium

Her glamorous look was elevated with dazzling aquamarine earrings and a beautiful makeup look featuring a glossy lip.

© Getty Queen Letizia and Crown Princess Leonor wore designer looks

Meanwhile, Princess Leonor matched her mother's stylish energy in a tulle pleated grey skirt with a black rose print from Philosophy. She teamed the balletic number with a fitted Boss sweater and Carolina Herrera slingbacks.

© Getty Crown Princess Leonor's look was so Carrie Bradshaw-coded

Infanta Sofia opted for a surprising high-street number - the 'Draped' dress from Zara which was paired with Carolina Herrera flats.

Queen Letizia's well-dressed outings

© Getty Queen Letizia wore another Carolina Herrera dress

The former journalist wore another gorgeous dress when she joined King Felipe at the 73rd Planeta Novel Prize Gala at the Museu Nacional d'Art de Barcelona on 15 October.

The mother of two was spotted in a navy Carolina Herrera dress with glittery stripes. It was accessorised with Massimo Dutti slingbacks and a satin clutch from Varela.

© Getty Queen Letizia of Spain attended the National Culture Awards in vintage

Meanwhile, Letizia once again wore metallic kitten heels but in a silver shade as she stepped out for the National Culture Awards 2022 and 2023 at the Reina Sofia Museum on 10 October.

© Getty Spot Queen Letizia's Magrit heels in silver

DISCOVER: Princess Leonor beams in white jeans alongside lookalike mother Queen Letizia

It is believed that the royal recycled a bridal white midi dress from her mother-in-law Queen Sofia 's collection from the 1980s. The embellished cut-out number was elevated with a clutch and heels from Magrit.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club , where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

JOIN THE CLUB