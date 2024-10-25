Open in App
    Michelle Obama just wore a stunning outfit to vote and it’s so Jackie O

    By Laura Sutcliffe,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YHaCw_0wLSRNXi00
    Former First Lady Michelle Obama speaks at the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games Los Angeles 2015 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on July 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

    On Friday, the ever-stunning Michelle Obama proudly showed her 57 million Instagram followers that she had just voted in the US Election via post.

    Taking to social media, the former FLOTUS wrote: "I voted by mail! With Election Day being less than two weeks away, have you voted yet? Whether you decide to vote early, vote by mail or vote in person on November 5th, make sure you have a plan. Go to WhenWeAllVote.org to learn more.And I want to hear from you, too! Tell me how you’re planning to vote below and tag a friend to do the same."

    Alongside her important message, we couldn't help but notice her incredible outfit. The wife of former US president Barack Obama rocked a stunning, mint green top with a matching cardigan, The beautiful twinset also featured elaborate gold buttons and the mother-of-two teamed the style with a high-waisted stone coloured skirt. She wore her beautiful hair away from her face and added statement gold earrings as she clutched her voting card. Dazzling!

    We couldn't help but be reminded of fellow Jackie Kennedy Onassis, who was the former First Lady of the United States from 1961 to 1963, when she was married to president John F. Kennedy .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u67aR_0wLSRNXi00 © Getty
    Former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy wearing mint green in the 1960s

    Jackie, who was also a socialite, was known for her exquisite sense of style and we think she would have loved Michelle's latest look. After all, she loved a twinset, enjoyed pastel colours and often wore fabulous pieces featuring statement buttons, just like Mrs. Obama.

    Barack and Michelle's pledge

    Barack and Michelle have officially backed Kamala Harris in her run for President of the United States.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ZUzI_0wLSRNXi00 © Gilbert Carrasquillo
    Michelle Obama and husband, former US President Barack Obama

    Back in July, the Harris campaign released a video which featured the couple.

    Barack said: "Michelle and I couldn't be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office."

    k3ntjzack
    41m ago
    No, it's so MICHELLE! Laura Sutcliffe Why must you attempt to make the comparison to anyone other than herself. BLK women invented style and chrisma.
    Guest
    54m ago
    she is so classy and beautiful
