Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HELLO

    Zayn Malik shares new update following One Direction bandmate Liam Payne's death

    By Sharnaz Shahid,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RIufh_0wJutTOE00
    Zayn Malik performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (Getty)

    Zayn Malik has issued a new statement on his upcoming US tour following the death of former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne .

    The late singer died, aged 31, on 16 October after falling from a third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XAdy6_0wJutTOE00 © Stefania D'Alessandro
    Zayn Malik recently revealed that he is "beyond devastated" at the loss of his late friend Liam Payne

    Zayn, who left One Direction in 2015 before the group went on indefinite hiatus in 2016, previously announced he was postponing the US leg of his Stairway To The Sky tour following the "heartbreaking loss" of his friend.

    The seven tour dates in Washington, New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and San Francisco have been rescheduled from 21 January until 3 February next year, something which Zayn confirmed in a post shared on his Instagram story.

    The Pillowtalk singer previously said he was postponing the US leg of his Stairway To The Sky tour . "Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I've made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour," he announced.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xOuOV_0wJutTOE00 © Instagram
    The singer has released his rescheduled tour dates

    "The dates are being rescheduled for January and I'll post them as soon as it's all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding."

    Liam and Zayn, 31, found fame alongside their other One Direction band members - Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles - when The X Factor creator Simon Cowell put them together to form the boy band on the ITV talent show in 2010.

    Despite Zayn and Liam's reportedly rocky relationship, he penned a touching tribute to the late singer on Instagram, expressing the deep grief Liam's loss has brought.

    "Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can't help but think selfishly that there were so many more conversations for us to have in our lives," he wrote.

    "I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17-year-old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved."

    The dad-of-one continued to gush about Liam's professionalism in the band, adding that they could "always rely" on the father of one to "steer the ship".

    Liam Payne's rise to fame and career timeline

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r1iYA_0wJutTOE00 © NBC
    • 2008: Liam auditions for The X-Factor at 14 years old and is told to come back in two years by Simon Cowell.
    • 2010: Liam returns to The X-Factor auditions and is placed in a group with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, forming One Direction. The band place third in the competition.
    • September 2011: One Direction's debut single, 'What Makes You Beautiful' goes to number one in the UK and around the world. Since then, the band have had 14 top ten hits in the UK and four number-one albums on the Billboard 200.
    • December 2011: Liam embarks on his first world tour with One Direction.
    • November 2012: One Direction releases their second album, Take Me Home.
    • August 2013: The band's documentary film One Direction: This Is Us, hit the big screen, with thousands of fans supporting the film at its premiere in London's Leicester Square.
    • November 2013: One Direction releases their third album, Midnight Memories.
    • December 2016: One Direction announce their indefinite hiatus.
    • May 2017: Liam releases his debut single, 'Strip That Down', in May.
    • December 2019: Liam releases his first and only album, LP1, which reaches the top 20 in the UK.
    • March 2023: Liam releases a comeback single, 'Teardrops'.
    • October 2023: Reports that Liam's second studio album has been put on hold.

    He continued: "I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly."

    Zayn went on to reveal that he will "cherish all the memories" they shared together and that the only way to describe how he is feeling is "beyond devastated".

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LJnlN_0wJutTOE00 © Getty
    Liam Payne died aged 31 on 16 October

    He concluded: "I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro."

    Related Search

    Liam PayneZayn Malik'S tourOne direction bandLiam Payne's deathPostponed concertsZayn Malik

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Zayn Malik's love story with Gigi Hadid - and real reason for split
    HELLO1 day ago
    Naomi Campbell breaks silence on Liam Payne's tragic death
    HELLO20 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    In Memory of 'Touched By An Angel' TV Star Della Reese: 7 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Christina Hall's ex-husband, Ant Anstead, dealt huge financial blow after 'risking everything'
    HELLO1 day ago
    Reese Witherspoon left in disbelief over handsome son Deacon's before-and-after photos as he marks 21st birthday
    HELLO2 days ago
    The Traitors cancelled after real-life murder of contestant
    HELLO2 days ago
    Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' sweet hobby they don't share with Prince George
    HELLO2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Kylie Jenner’s $72.8M private jet gets a mega makeover and fans have mixed feelings
    HELLO18 hours ago
    Netflix fans beg for popular drama to not get cancelled
    HELLO18 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Chicago Fire confirms show break as fans confused over 'casting issues'
    HELLO21 hours ago
    Mariska Hargitay gets a sweet surprise on the set of Law & Order: SVU
    HELLO2 days ago
    Mike and Zara Tindall's most memorable twinning moments
    HELLO1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Michelle Obama just wore a stunning outfit to vote and it’s so Jackie O
    HELLO23 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively take three oldest kids to Broadway — photos of family outing
    HELLO1 day ago
    The Lincoln Lawyer's Manuel Garcia-Rulfo almost unrecognizable after transformation
    HELLO1 day ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    I think Princess Kate would wear this chic Christmas jumper - and it's just £17 at MS
    HELLO2 days ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney29 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 hours ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Princess Anne's long leather boots and vibrant purple coat straight from late Queen's wardrobe
    HELLO1 day ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy