    King Charles set to receive new title as he and Queen Camilla arrive in Samoa

    By Danielle Stacey,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2COgul_0wIOzw8M00
    The King and Queen have arrived in Samoa (Getty)

    The King and Queen touched down in Samoa for the second leg of their royal tour on Wednesday, where Charles is set to be offered the title of high chief.

    The monarch, 75, and his wife, 77, were greeted during a ceremonial welcome at the Faleolo International Airport after departing from Sydney, Australia after their six-day visit.

    Lenatai Victor Tamapua, a Samoan chief and member of parliament, said he planned to offer the title of 'Tui Taumeasina' to the monarch during a traditional ceremonial welcome to Charles and Camilla on Thursday.

    During their four days in the Polynesian nation, the King will preside over the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), taking part for the first time as its head.

    He will formally open the global summit on Friday but plays no part in the discussions between the presidents and prime ministers – including Sir Keir Starmer – which take place informally behind closed doors and unusually no advisers or aides are present.

    1 /6

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BuWjV_0wIOzw8M00

    Goodbye Sydney

    The King and Queen bid farewell to Australia as they departed from Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport on Wednesday morning local time. Camilla looked pretty in a printed dress by Fiona Clare while Charles sported a light grey suit with a blue tie.

    2 /6

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uyoFr_0wIOzw8M00

    Arrival in Samoa

    There was a change of outfit for the Queen as the pair landed in Samoa, with Camilla opting for a pale pink tunic and white linen trousers.

    Ahead of their arrival they posted a personal social media message, writing: "As we head towards Apia, we can’t wait to visit Samoa for the first time together and to experience the warmth of ancient traditions with your remarkable people. Feiloa’i ma le manuia! – Charles R & Camilla R."

    The last few words in Samoan loosely translate as "Looking forward to meeting the Samoan people".

    3 /6

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2psQeG_0wIOzw8M00

    Ceremonial welcome

    As the pair stepped off the plane, they were greeted by a guard of honour formed by the Samoa Police Service. Like many Pacific Islands, Samoa has no armed forces and Charles inspected the policemen and women before the national anthem was played and the King acknowledged the royal salute of the officers.

    4 /6

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KdgIk_0wIOzw8M00

    Welcome party

    Samoa's Prime Minister, Afioga Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, and a long line of dignitaries were waiting to welcome the King and Queen, including Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

    5 /6

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3580qK_0wIOzw8M00

    Historic visit

    The theme of this year's CHOGM is "One Resilient Common Future," with the last taking place in Rwanda when Charles deputised for Queen Elizabeth II.

    6 /6

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MnPv5_0wIOzw8M00

    Audience with the Prime Minister

    After their arrival in Samoa, the King sat down for an audience with Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, who has served as the seventh Prime Minister of Samoa and leader of the Fa'atuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi party since 2021.

    LISTEN: All about King Charles and Queen Camilla's historic tour

