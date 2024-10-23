Mariska Hargitay gets a sweet surprise on the set of Law & Order: SVU

(Getty)

Mariska Hargitay is back on the case as Olivia Benson. Spotted in New York, the actress filmed scenes for Law & Order: SVU on Tuesday, and she was joined by a special guest. In an adorable moment, Mariska, 60, reunited with her long-time BFF, Ali Wentworth on the set.

© Getty Mariska Hargitay reunited with her BFF Ali Wentworth in between filming

The duo, who have been friends for decades, were pictured holding hands as Mariska took a break from the cameras. Ali and her husband, anchor George Stephanopoulos, own a 3,000-square-foot, pre-war apartment in Manhattan, which makes it easy for her to make flying visits.

Ali, 59, has appeared on Law & Order: SVU in the past – specifically in series 17 – but she merely popped by to see Mariska this time, walking her dog in the process. After photographs of the two of them circulated on Instagram, both Ali and Mariska reposted them, tagging each other.

© Getty The pair shared a laugh

Mariska and Ali are incredibly close. Earlier this year, Ali supported Mariska at the 25th anniversary celebration of Law & Order: SVU, which took place on January 16. Months later, she attended a charity event for the Joyful Heart Foundation, which Mariska founded in 2004.

The duo have been through a lot together, and Ali has even revealed that she makes Mariska's birthday cake every year!

In 2023, the pair undertook a project together, walking the runway together. Making memories at the 2023 Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show, Mariska and Ali had the best time as they strutted to 'Sissy That Walk' by RuPaul.

It's been a busy few months for Mariska, who has a jam-packed schedule for season 26 of Law & Order: SVU . During an interview with E! , the TV star was asked if she'd ever consider hanging up her badge, and what that would look like after almost three decades.

"I have thought about that," she replied. "Not yet. Just thought about it for way later. But I'm open."

While Mariska has no intentions of leaving, the mom-of-three maintains that if she were to depart, she'd stay busy. "I'm a very active person with a lot of irons in the fire," she told the publication.

"I am somebody who follows the signs. I trust that the future will be right and that I will be where I'm supposed to be. I'm very engaged and fulfilled at SVU right now and there's definitely things that I want to do and achieve and challenge myself with."

Alongside Mariska's schedule for Law & Order: SVU , the 60-year-old has also shot scenes for the sister show, Law & Order: Organized Crime . Speaking to TODAY.com , lead Chris Meloni revealed that he'd penned an episode, in which Mariska had made a guest appearance. "Oh, girlfriend's coming on," he quipped.

© Getty Mariska with her co-star and friend, Christopher Meloni

When Mariska was asked about Chris' comments, she couldn't have but rave over her co-star. "It was a joy to say his words," she explained to TODAY . "It was a joy to work on it with him. He's an incredible director, an incredible leader and just an incredible artist."