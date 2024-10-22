Open in App
    Willow Smith shows off new look as she expresses 'gratitude' over latest project

    By Beatriz Colon,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YE3GD_0wHZ8iNS00
    PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Willow Smith attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

    Willow Smith knows how to switch her style up.

    The "Meet Me At Our Spot" singer, 23, has a new campaign out with Adidas, and for it, she traded her latest go-to curly hairstyle for a long, slicked-back ponytail look.

    The Black Shield Maiden author is the youngest daughter of Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith , who are also parents to son Jaden , 26, plus Trey , 30, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum's son with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

    Upon the campaign's release, in partnership with JD Sports, Willow took to Instagram and shared a video of it, in which she appears modeling different colored Adidas tracksuits and their classic Superstar sneakers.

    "BIG GRATITUDE @adidasoriginals & @JDSportsUS," she wrote in her caption alongside a star and praying hands emojis, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

    "Willow, I am so proud of you! You're KILLING it! I love you," one endearingly wrote, as others followed suit with: "Omg Adidas looks so good on you," and: "Staring at the face card the entire time," as well as: "As if I needed another reason to love you! Yes Willow!!!"

    Willow is fresh off of being on the road as the opening act for Childish Gambino's tour, however her time performing was cut short as the "Redbone" singer, whose real name is Donald Glover, had to cancel the remaining concerts over a health issue.

    MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith steps out in support of daughter Willow Smith in totally unexpected look

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qP2fg_0wHZ8iNS00 © Getty
    Willow has always had fun with her style

    MORE: Willow Smith shows up for brother Jaden Smith in intimate family moment

    In that time, she was promoting and performing her new album empathogen , her seventh album, which she released earlier this year.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hpRkE_0wHZ8iNS00 © Getty
    She released her seventh album, empathogen, earlier this year

    After first postponing a slate of shows to focus on his "physical health," the Atlanta alum announced earlier this month that he was scrapping the tour completely in order to get a surgery for an "ailment."

    MORE: Willow Smith steps out in a bra and thigh-high stockings for glamorous appearance

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16R6tQ_0wHZ8iNS00 © Getty
    Her brother Jaden also recently released new music

    In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote: "After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent. After being assessed, it became clear I would not perform that night, and after more tests, I could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked."

    MORE: Willow Smith shares long-awaited news that gets massive reaction out of fans

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35SRR5_0wHZ8iNS00 © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
    The Smith family in May

    "As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal," he added, and though he did not disclose what the medical issue was, he maintained that his recovery is "something I need to confront seriously."

    He concluded: "With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the UK and European dates," which would have served as his farewell to his Childish Gambino musical performance.

