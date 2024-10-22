Unpopular beauty opinions our editors probably shouldn’t share

HELLO!'s Beauty Collective shares their unpopular beauty opinions (Getty)

This week we're throwing out the beauty rule book, ignoring advice on makeup you "shouldn’t" wear as you get older and vehemently disagreeing with the no-mascara trend .

Here, HELLO!'s Beauty Collective shares the unpopular makeup opinions we should probably keep to ourselves…

I'll never stop wearing black eyeliner

"Last week, Matty Healy's fiancée, It girl Gabbriette Bechtel, denounced winged eyeliner, stating: "I used to follow the trends and do winged eyeliner in high school," before explaining she no longer cares for the look.

"Though I share Gabbriette's taste in men, I am at the other end of the spectrum when it comes to eyeliner. I wear winged liner daily, using a glossy black liquid liner to paint the cat's eyes on.

"I've been told countless times that black liner is draining and makes us look older, but like Princess Kate, who often goes heavy on the liner (and has been criticised for doing so), you'll never see me cast aside my liquid liner. Unpopular among Gen Z, maybe, but for me, it's a staple in my look." - Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Wellness Editor

A full face of makeup is still my favourite

"Wearing a full face of makeup only became unpopular with the rise of 'clean girl' era, but if you ask me, wearing a full face of makeup every day is okay!

"I absolutely love the idea of the clean girl look - a dab of concealer, a slick of lip balm and you’re good to go… but as a brown girl with pigmentation, dark under eyes and breakouts, that just wouldn't make me feel my best self.

Sidra isn't convinced by the 'clean girl' trend

"This doesn't mean I don’t believe in the celebration of our natural skin, but I think it can be considered less 'trendy' to say you wear makeup to work every day, and I wish there wasn't such a stigma around it!

"I’m inseparable from my concealer (my favourite is the Hourglass ' Vanish Airbrush Concealer ') and my trusty NARS ' Sheer Glow Foundation '. I’ll also pack on the blusher (the new Kosas ones are dreamy), add a lip liner and gloss and it all makes me feel ready to take on the day.” - Sidra Imtiaz, beauty journalist

Shimmery eyeshadow is for every age

"They say you shouldn't wear shimmery eye shadows as you get older, but I wear them all the time. I think a little bit of shimmer is flattering and really brightens up the eye. It also glams up your makeup look.

"However, it's important to have a version that's the right kind of shimmer and it's also crucial where you place it on the eye. I prefer a more subtle shimmer that flatters mature skin.

"I absolutely love 'Liquid Foil' by Studio 10 and wear it almost daily. During the day, I use it lightly to brighten my eyes and make them look more awake. At night, I use more to give a dramatic finish. However, I'm careful to only use it on the lid as it's a bit too sparkly for the socket.

Glynis loves shimmery eyeshadow

"I also love the Studio 10 ' I-Radiance Eye Palette ' which has wearable colours with a subtle shimmer. This is my go-to makeup palette for parties and red carpet events. You can build it up or down depending on how far you want to go.

“I use it to make a fabulous grown-up smoky eye. It’s uber glamorous and flattering. Life would be so boring without a little bit of sparkle.” - Glynis Barber, HELLO! wellness columnist

Mascara is an everyday essential

" The 'No Mascara' trend is still going strong but I swear by lengthened lashes to open up my eyes and make me look more alive.

"Influenced by the movement, though, I have been opting for less heavy formulas and leaving my lower lashes au naturel. If you still want a hint of tint without any clumpiness, I’ve been loving Sculpted By Aimee's new ' Lash Lift Mascara '. It comes in a rich brown shade which gives a more natural look and gives your lashes a lovely fluttering finish, without being overdone." - Lydia Mormen, HELLO! Junior Beauty Writer

TikTok is not where to get your beauty advice

"Be it fashion, makeup or skincare, I won't deny that I'm a sucker for an internet trend. I've taken part in many, Clinique 'Black Honey' (a classic), strawberry makeup , glazed donut nails , you name it, I've tried it.

"However, there is a new wave of TikTok beauty trends, disguised as hacks, that I think are taking it a step too far, and are not only overwhelming us, but in some cases trying to persuade us to abandon our tried and true makeup products in favour of new, often unnecessary ones.

"A few months ago, it was the silicone vs. water-based products debate, which argued that the reason your makeup wasn't sitting well was that you couldn't mix the two (this was quickly debunked). The latest is high contrast vs. low contrast make-up, which to be honest I haven't had the mind to catch up on just what it entails.

"Again, when it comes to skin and beauty, I'll try almost anything, but my maybe not-so-hot take is, in an age where trends are changing by the day, let's not be so quick to throw out our makeup and how we use it just because TikTok said so!" - Beatriz Colon, HELLO! US writer

Undereye concealer is not required to look refreshed

"There was a time when I always started my makeup routine by slathering on a doe foot-sized portion of ' YSL Touche Eclat' over my under eyes.

"You know the drill - a triangle shape of concealer that spanned from the edge of my nose to the outer corner of my eyes. And you’d think now that I'm in my late forties and menopausal that this generous under-eye concealer step would not only remain in my routine but be even more important thanks to my sleepless nights and hormonal hot sweats. But it couldn't be further from the truth.

"I've adopted a less is more attitude towards my makeup routine which has led me to sacrifice my under-eye concealer step. I've swapped in eye cream instead.

"Concealer can often sit in my crow's feet and lines which accentuates them even more. By keeping the area hydrated with eye cream helps my eyes look more refreshed and brighter." - Donna Francis, HELLO! beauty expert