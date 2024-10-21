Michael Strahan's twin daughters show off matching work-out looks as they reunite in latest photo

GMA's Michael Strahan with twins Isabella and Sophia (Rodin Eckenroth)

There is nothing like some quality time between sisters for Michael Strahan's twin daughters Sophia and Isabella.

It's a bittersweet time for the Good Morning America anchor's family, as this month marks one year since Isabella, 20, was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, the most common form of brain cancer in children.

After several surgeries, radiation and chemotherapy, the college sophomore was officially declared cancer-free earlier in the summer, and as she gets back to the routine she had just started as a University of Southern California student last year, she enjoyed a visit from her twin sister, who is studying at Duke University in North Carolina.

Isabella took to Instagram as the weekend came to a close and shared a glimpse of her and her sister's restful weekend, which included a trip to beloved activewear brand Alo's headquarters in Beverly Hills.

She first shared a photo of the two in matching gray work-out sets, which also showcased how her hair has grown into a chic buzzcut, followed by a photo of her relaxing in the day beds, plus another one of her wearing another gray outfit, this time an oversized blazer paired with a mini dress and moto boots.

Other photos captured the Erewhon smoothies they enjoyed, plus one of them perusing the cold plunges as well.

"Wellness reminder," Isabella wrote on her caption, and her sister replied in the comments section under the post with: "We're so well," alongside a string of fire emojis.

© Instagram The girls paid a visit to Alo Yoga's headquarters

Others followed suit with: "You and your sister are beautiful. May you be blessed cancer-free forever," and: "Beauties. Live life to the fullest," as well as: "Looking gorgeous and healthy. God bless you!!!!!!!"

© Instagram Isabella shared a glimpse of the wellness focused weekend

Isabella documented much of her journey battling cancer with a YouTube series in support of her hospital, Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina, and in one of her last videos, in June, she detailed her last ever round of chemotherapy, which had been initially delayed from April.

© Instagram She goes to school at USC

"[This is] the last time hopefully ever. Jealous of people who don't have to do this but at least it's almost over, and praying for those who have to go through it," she shared at the time in one of the vlogs' clips, and in another one, she excitedly shared: "Last bag of chemo today, and then I have a little funfetti parade, and I'll ring the bell," before the video came to an end.

© Instagram Isabella and Sophia's mom is Michael's ex-wife Jean Muggli

She first announced her cancer diagnosis in a joint GMA interview with her father and his longtime co-host Robin Roberts. "I didn't notice anything was off till probably like October 1," she said at the time, noting that her first symptoms were simply headaches, though it then evolved into nausea, and she "couldn't walk straight."

After her father promptly encouraged her to go to the doctor and have a round of tests done, they discovered a fast-growing 4-centimeter tumor — larger than a golf ball — in the back of her head. Michael also noted during the emotional conversation: "I don't really remember much," adding: "I just remember trying to figure out how to get to L.A. ASAP. And it just doesn't feel real. It just didn't feel real."