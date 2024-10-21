Pamela Anderson rocks luminous skin - and a simple yet extraordinary outfit

Pamela Anderson at the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala held at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Gilbert Flores)

Pamela Anderson joined Kiernan Shipka, Billie Lourd and Brenda Song at Roadside Attractions' 'The Last Showgirl' special screening in Beverly Hills and looked stunning.

© Eric Charbonneau Pamela looked stunning in her all-black outfit

The 57-year-old went makeup free as always, and pulled her famous blonde hair away from her face, showing off her incredible skin, which positively glowed. She left her mascara at home and her blue eyes sparkled as she smiled for the camera. We love the fact she embraces her skin and has never felt happier being makeup-free.

© Eric Charbonneau Pamela Anderson at Roadside Attractions' "The Last Showgirl" special screening in Beverly Hills.

The mother-of-two also wore a pretty simple outfit, consisting of a black jumper and satin trousers and still looked utterly sensational. The black knitted top showed off her elite skin even more and made her blonde hair stand out.

It's been a busy few days for the actress. At the weekend, Pamela also went to the Academy Museum Gala , which brought out Hollywood's most famous, honouring Academy creatives.

The Baywatch star once again chose a black look, this time in the form of a simple yet chic off-the-shoulder gown that showcased her toned arms and paired the look with a black clutch.

© Getty Pamela at theThe Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala

Fans loved her latest getup. Taking to the comment section, one wrote: "Legendary beauty, letting her natural side shine!" Another quipped: "What an inspirational woman, proof women are transformative at any age. Here's to Pamela." Another added: "We need more celebrities like pam."

Pamela's new look

Dr Mark Solomos , Plastic Surgeon as seen on Channel 4’s 10 Years Younger, My Big Boobs and ITV’s Price of Perfection says of Pamela's fresh look:

"Pamela was the pinup for plastic surgery once upon a time. Her life has totally changed and now she’s completely natural.I genuinely think she has no surgical interventions or even tweakments at all. Which is very rare to say for someone in the public eye and of her age."

© Getty Pamela has incredible skin

He added: "She looks amazing- healthy, happy and at one in her own skin and that should be life’s goals really. She has a clean and healthy lifestyle - no doubt eats well, vitamins and supplements, good skincare range.

© Getty Images Pamela credits great lifestyle choices to looking so young

"Key will be the fact that she drinks no alcohol which is known to age our bodies and our skin. She radiates health.It’s interesting that she chooses to opt out of make up, I always say that badly applied or too much heavy makeup can age people. The aim with surgical treatments or tweakments is to give that fresh look and less of a reliance or need for makeup.If everyone was like Pamela Anderson I’d be out of a job, but she’s a brilliant role model- it’s refreshing to see a woman so confident and happy in their own skin!"

Pamela's new book

The blonde beauty has just released a cookbook, entitled 'I Love You' and it's proving super popular with shoppers right now. Sharing some pictures from the manuscript, the Barb Wire actress wrote online: "My cookbook ‘I Love You’ is finally out and available everywhere… This is a dream come true and such a personal experience to go through and create for (and with) my family and now thoughtfully passed on to you all."

The Canadian-born star added: "Plant-based eating can be a challenge sometimes, I get it, but I hope this cookbook answers some questions, inspires and advocates for anyone curious and likes to try new things… It means the world to me that you trust me and can feel my heart enough to purchase my small contribution to try and make the world a better place—I believe in the human family… the gift that keeps on giving."