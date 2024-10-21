Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HELLO

    9-1-1: Lone Star's Sierra McClain's next project following 'painful' exit

    By Megan Bull,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RM7E4_0wFKZdkc00
    (Getty)

    Sierra McClain is looking to the future, after hanging up her badge on 9-1-1: Lone Star . The actress, who departed in June 2024, has offically landed a new role. Following her long-running tenure as Grace Ryder, Sierra will portray Toya in the BET+ Original film, Brewster's Millions: Christmas .

    According to IMDb , the festive flick "follows Morgan Brewster's quest to inherit her uncle's fortune before Christmas. Amid holiday chaos, she discovers love, faith, and family's importance through giving."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdPfy_0wFKZdkc00 © Getty
    Sierra McClain will appear as Toya in Brewster's Millions: Christmas

    A family affair, Sierra will star alongside her sister China Anne McClain, who is billed as the titular lead, Morgan Brewster. Boasting an impressive cast, the film also stars Richard Pryor Jr., Romeo Miller, Telma Hopkins and Tequan Richmond. It is set to be released on December 5.

    Production wrapped in August 2024, just two months after Deadline reported that Sierra had exited 9-1-1: Lone Star due to failed contract negotiations. The actress has yet to address her decision to leave.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o4azl_0wFKZdkc00 © Getty
    The actress wrapped filming for the Christmas flick in August

    Amid Sierra's departure, co-showrunner Rashad Raisani reflected on Grace's storyline in season five.

    Speaking to Screen Rant , he said: "I think most people would say Judd and Grace are the heart and soul of Lone Star and half of that is gone now. So there's no way that we could just dispatch of it or quickly write it off."

    Rashad noted that the writers had to "embrace that loss" and "share the pain that we felt behind the scenes in front of the cameras, as well, and make that the story, particularly, for Judd."

    Remarking that it was important to honor both Grace and Sierra, the EP confirmed that her character's arc had been handled with "utmost respect and love."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vIUmK_0wFKZdkc00 © Getty
    Sierra left 9-1-1: Lone Star earlier this year

    As 9-1-1: Lone Star delves deeper into its fifth and final season, fans have learned that Grace left her family temporarily to volunteer abroad.

    Jim Parrack, who portrays the character's on-screen husband, Judd Ryder has suggested that Grace's absence will deeply affect Judd in future episodes, leading to some resentment. "Stay tuned because Judd might have to face some of that coming up," he told TV Line.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PdhAv_0wFKZdkc00 © Getty
    Jim Parrack has so much "love and respect" for Sierra

    Nonetheless, Jim has nothing but admiration for his co-star and supports her decision to step away. "I love and respect her so much," he began. "She's such a good, high-integrity human being. I said, 'Look, trust yourself and do whatever you think is best.' There was no part of me, on a human level or a friend level, that would talk her out of an important decision like that."

    "Of course, I was like, 'Damn, that's one of the best acting partners I've ever had, and now I'm going to be without her,'" he recalled.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Joanna Gaines' teen daughter Ella takes center stage as emotional star shares new home video
    HELLO2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Liam Payne's toxicology report reveals heartbreaking details
    HELLO1 day ago
    Liam Payne's net worth and fortune promised to son Bear
    HELLO1 day ago
    The Suicide of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Two Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Martha Stewart makes sad revelation about current relationship with ex-husband
    HELLO20 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza11 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Gregory Sierra (From TV's 'Barney Miller'): Three Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Queen Camilla is a vision in fitted blue dress as she steps out on final day of Australian Tour
    HELLO1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Royal mums leaving hospital with their babies in 14 historic photos
    HELLO17 hours ago
    Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer shares glimpse of 'unexpected' beach getaway with sister Tallulah
    HELLO14 hours ago
    Crown Princess Victoria interrupts military training for glamorous reunion with Queen Mary and Princess Mette-Marit
    HELLO14 hours ago
    Willow Smith shows off new look as she expresses 'gratitude' over latest project
    HELLO15 hours ago
    Mindy Kaling looks so different with vampy look worlds apart from TV persona
    HELLO1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Michael Schumacher's former manager shares shock at F1 star's daughter’s major life decision
    HELLO5 hours ago
    Lady Pamela Hicks reveals touching moment shared with the late Queen
    HELLO23 hours ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    King Charles' surprisingly normal woe at 78-bathroom home
    HELLO20 hours ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy