    Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with second child — all she's said about being a mom to toddler son Cy

    By Ahad Sanwari,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JrBfM_0wEeY6wW00
    Jennifer Lawrence attends the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on May 11, 2024 in New York City (Getty Images)

    Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant! The Oscar-winning actress, 34, is expecting her second child with her husband Cooke Maroney .

    The star's rep confirmed the news, per Vogue , after she was spotted out and about in Los Angeles over the weekend with a slightly visible baby bump.

    Jennifer is already a mom to two-year-old son Cy, who she keeps out of the spotlight. She has been married to her art gallerist husband, 40, since 2019.

    The star mom is quite private when it comes to motherhood, choosing to keep her personal life away from the limelight, which also includes her relationship with Cooke.

    However, she has on occasion opened up about her son and all that being a mom in the limelight can entail, including the good and the bad.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xeYHh_0wEeY6wW00 © Getty Images
    Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her second baby!

    What has Jennifer said about being pregnant in the public eye?

    She previously told Interview Magazine that it was stressful being pregnant while out and about, especially discussing the intense scrutiny from paparazzi.

    "I was so nervous when I was pregnant. I was getting paparazzi'd, and I was just like, "How the [expletive] am I not going to lose it on these guys when they're taking a picture of my baby?" she said during a conversation with fellow private celeb mom Cameron Diaz .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EbEh3_0wEeY6wW00 © Gotham
    The star is a mom to two-year-old son Cy with husband Cooke Maroney

    She continued: "Then once he was here, I realized that my energy is more important to him than anything else. So if he feels that I'm anxious before I leave the house, or I'm angry when we're outside, that's going to impact him."

    MORE: Jennifer Lawrence shares rare details of 'awful' 2019 wedding to Cooke Maroney

    "So it's actually done the opposite, where I've gotten a little bit more zen and a little bit more relaxed with getting photographed, because I don't have a choice."

    How has being a mom affected Jennifer's work schedule?

    In the same interview, she further told the Bad Teacher star that she had learned how to prioritize her work-life balance as a mother, thanks to some help also from her husband.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3TcZ_0wEeY6wW00 © Getty Images
    "I was so nervous when I was pregnant. I was getting paparazzi'd."

    "There's no squeezing when you have a baby," she said of taking on more projects "There's just home, and it's the best. It definitely helps weed out projects: 'Yes. No. Yes. No. Yes. No. Is this worth being away from my child for half the day?'"

    MORE: Jennifer Lawrence gives rare insight into parenting with very private husband Cooke Maroney

    "Fortunately, my husband is the greatest father in the entire world, so when I'm working, I don't have any more guilt than the usual every day, all-day parent guilt."

    Does she want to retire after becoming a mom?

    The Hunger Games actress also spoke about contemplating stepping away from the industry now that she has a child with a famous parent. "I think about dipping out a lot when I'm working."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B79yN_0wEeY6wW00 © Getty Images
    "I've contemplated having a child that's being born into a lifestyle that's different from his friends."

    "I'm like, 'I'm not going to be doing this forever. I'm tired. This is hard.' Then you take a few months off, you read something terrific, and you're like, 'Oh my god, I have to make this."

    "Of course, I've contemplated having a child that's being born into a lifestyle that's different from his friends. But kids have advantages and disadvantages when they're born, all of them. The best thing I can do is just make sure he knows he's loved, and that he's our number one priority, and try to be a good example of kindness."

