    • HELLO

    Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares rare insight into their marriage

    By Melanie Macleod,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4576ud_0wEQjib000
    (Getty Images)

    Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is busy building an empire to support his wife and their children – but his busy career comes with pitfalls.

    In a new interview with The Financial Times , Edoardo explained that his work keeps him away from his wife, their daughter, Sienna, three, and his son Wolfie, eight, who he shares with his ex, Dara Huang.

    Speaking of how his career takes him far from his and Princess Beatrice's Cotswolds home , Edoardo said he is "always on a train" between design projects as well as travelling on antiques-sourcing trips and auctions in Belgium, France and Italy.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pB736_0wEQjib000 © Getty
    Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are busy

    Having a stable base for his family is key to the father-of-two, who moved house multiple times in his childhood, and the interiors in their home is crucial too, with Edoardo saying: "Design is important to your emotional state."

    Why is Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi so busy?

    Ambitious Edoardo is founder of property practice Banda, launched in 2007 when he was just 23. The firm recently completed a collection of townhouses in London's highly sought-after Leinster Square in Bayswater.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rIUWS_0wEQjib000 © Max Mumby/Indigo
    Edoardo has a growing business

    As well as London projects, Banda also operates in New Delhi, Milan, the Alps, LA and the Hamptons – quite the portfolio!

    Not content with property, Edoardo has also recently launched Banda Gallery, a shoppable curation of art, furniture and homewares, of which he says: "This is just the beginning."

    Edoardo and Princess Beatrice's home life

    Though Edoardo travels far and wide with work, we suspect he's happiest at home with his wife and their growing family.

    They purchased a sprawling farmhouse in the Cotswolds in 2021, estimated to be worth around £3.5 million .

    The farmhouse reportedly boasts six bedrooms and multiple reception rooms, as well as a guesthouse converted from a separate outhouse – ideal for when Princess Beatrice's mother, Sarah Ferguson, wants to visit.

    DISCOVER: Who is Princess Beatrice's husband? All you need to know about Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

    Though autumn is well and truly upon us, the property is perfect for summer, with an outdoor pool and plenty of space for entertaining.

    Edoardo's parents are said to reside in the Cotswolds too, so the couple are close by Sienna and Wolfie's paternal grandparents.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QCBw3_0wEQjib000 © Getty
    Princess Beatrice has a strong bond with her stepson, Wolfie

    Prior to their countryside move, Beatrice and Edoardo lived in an apartment at St James' Palace, which they are still able to stay in when they're in the capital for work or public engagements.

    LISTEN: To the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal podcast

    privacy#1
    1d ago
    wow he has a busy career just like so very many other people do🙄🙄🙄
