Victoria Beckham's clear message to Cruz Beckham's new girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, 29

A photo of Cruz and Victoria Beckham (Frazer Harrison)

Cruz Beckham, 19, and his new girlfriend, 29-year-old Jackie Apostel , went public with their love earlier this month, and have been packing on the PDAs .

The loved-up pair kissed and cuddled on the streets of New York on Thursday, and Cruz publicly declared his love for Jackie on her birthday on Wednesday, writing "I love u" on Instagram – things seem serious!

Saturday saw Jackie and Cruz travel to Florida to watch Cruz's former football team, Inter Miami, play. David Beckham, who owns the team proudly watched on too, along with Harper and Victoria Beckham, meaning Jackie has now met almost all of her partner's famous family.

© AKGS Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel were spotted sharing a romantic moment on Fifth Avenue

Victoria's seal of approval

It wasn't just their family appearance at the game that proved Victoria approves of Cruz's new love, though.

It seems Victoria gave Jackie her seal of approval several weeks back, with the Brazilian musician taking to Instagram in a head-to-toe VB ensemble, tagging her beau's mother-in-law in the post, writing: "Thank u for the laciest dream piece @victoriabeckham "

Dreamy indeed, the barely there lace ensemble comprised of a plunging sheer lace top with cut-out sides and a low rise skirt. The alluring number is not yet available to purchase, so we suspect VB personally selected it for Cruz's new girlfriend.

As well as growing close to Victoria, Jackie has seamlessly integrated herself into the Beckham brood, also helping Brooklyn to celebrate his hot sauce launch in recent weeks.

© AKGS Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel seem smitten

All change for the Beckhams

It's not just Cruz who has a new love interest. His older brother, Romeo, 22, also has a new girlfriend.

© Getty Romeo Beckham and Victoria Beckham are close

Romeo and photographer, Gray Sorrenti, 23, were spotted kissing during a date in New York City, and it's likely VB approves of her second son's new partner too .

Gray is the daughter of Victoria's creative friend, Mario Sorrenti, with whom she has worked with since 2019, so it's possible she has known Gray for several years – and maybe even introduced the pair.

Victoria Beckham as mother-in-law

Though rumours swirled that Victoria didn't approve of Brooklyn Beckham's wife, Nicola Peltz, Nicola shot these rumours down , and regularly spends time with the whole family.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham are close

VB was also close to Romeo's ex-girlfriend, Mia Regan, and even invited Cruz's former girlfriend, Tana Holding, on holiday with the family – so it seems she welcomes her son's love with open arms,