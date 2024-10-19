Open in App
    Princess Sofia is simply glowing as she shows off blossoming baby bump

    By Isabelle Casey,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bdoHd_0wDMvG4j00
    STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - OCTOBER 18: Princess Sofia of Sweden attends the Sophiahemmet University Graduation Ceremony 2024 at Stockholm City Hall on October 18, 2024 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Iwi Onodera/Getty Images) (Iwi Onodera)

    Princess Sofia was all smiles on Friday when she showed off her gorgeous baby bump in full bloom at the Sophiahemmet University Graduation Ceremony.

    The Swedish royal, 39, is expecting her fourth child with her husband, Prince Carl Philip . The couple are already the proud parents of parents to three sons Prince Alexander, 8, Prince Gabriel, 7, and Prince Julian, 3.

    1 /4

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nA6TL_0wDMvG4j00

    Sofia was simply glowing, donning a bump-skimming Rodebjer cape dress in black, sheer black tights, and matching black Gianvito Rossi stilettos. As for her accessories, Sofia completed her look with a ring and bracelet from LWL Jewellery.

    2 /4

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSLIo_0wDMvG4j00

    The princess is the chairman of the acclaimed university, which is hailed as one of Sweden's leading higher education institutions in the healthcare field.

    3 /4

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WPvNN_0wDMvG4j00

    During the evening, Sofia took to the stage in the grand Blue Hall and gave a speech. She also presented the graduating nurses with their diplomas.

    4 /4

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ett8D_0wDMvG4j00

    Sofia, was joined by President Sophiahemmet University Johanna Adami.


    News of Sofia's joyful fourth pregnancy was first shared on 2 September. The Swedish royal palace announced the news on the official Instagram page for the Swedish royal family.

    The post revealed that the princess was "doing well" and that the baby is due in February 2025. It added that there will be no changes to Sofia's schedule this autumn.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bbMq5_0wDMvG4j00 © Instagram
    The couple are expecting their fourth child

    The infant will be eighth in line to the throne behind his or her big brother, Julian, and the baby girl or boy will not be styled HRH, in line with the decision made by King Carl XVI Gustaf in 2019.

    The Swedish monarch decided that Carl Philip and Sofia's children, as well as Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill's three children, would no longer be styled HRH as they are not expected to carry out royal duties in the future.

