How to make your bedroom menopause-friendly: expert tips for a better night's sleep

john lewis sleep expert

Since 2009, the International Menopause Society (IMS) has designated October as World Menopause Awareness Month, with its chief purpose being to increase awareness of the menopause and the health and wellbeing support available to any woman affected.

In addition to hot flushes, changes in mood and problems with memory or 'brain fog', interrupted sleep is one of the most common symptoms.

It is estimated that sleep disturbances affect between 40 and 69% of women across the menopause transition (source: The Journal of the Menopause Society).

Take our poll:

As an accredited Menopause Friendly Employer, The John Lewis Partnership is committed to supporting women experiencing the menopause, driven by its Partner community who champion women's health and wellbeing for employees and customers. With Partners supported and educated at work, John Lewis can provide a more tailored service for customers.

The renowned British retailer offers virtual and in-store Sleep Appointments with free impartial advice to help you feel well and fully rested, day after day.

You'll first be asked to complete a short questionnaire and then a Partner will tailor a 45 minute appointment to your needs, offering advice on the best sleep products, from mattresses to pillows, nightwear and lighting, with specialised menopause guidance and no obligation to buy.

From what to eat to what to wear, and how best to wind down before bedtime, there are several easy and practical ways to make sleep easier during menopause.

In pursuit of expert advice, we asked Rebecca Bennett, Sleep Partner, John Lewis Southhampton for her tips...

How to get a better night's sleep during the menopause

Q: What is the ideal bedtime routine for a woman in menopause, and what are the best ways to relax before bed?

A: "Allow yourself time to unwind, as we often put everyone else's needs before ourselves. We should look forward to sleeping in an inviting bed, free of clutter, and fill the room with scents that you like using a diffuser, or essential oils such as lavender, camomile and vetiver.

"If you bathe or shower before bed that's a great start, but don't feel you need to add this into your routine every night. Massaging oils or creams onto your skin is relaxing enough. Deep breathing is also helpful: take 7 seconds in and 11 seconds out. Box breathing is also good: slowly exhale, then slowly inhale, each for 4 seconds. Hold your breath for a count of 4, exhale again for 4, then hold your breath again for 4 seconds.

"A notepad and pen are handy to keep by your bed as thoughts may come and go, you can write them down or make lists to free your mind of unnecessary thoughts."

Q: What is the ideal temperature to keep a bedroom before sleep, and how can we achieve this?

A: "The ideal room temperature is 18°C. Good room ventilation helps with hot flushes and night sweats. This can be achieved by keeping a window slightly open during the day and/or using a purifying fan. Choosing fans with Quiet Marked Certificate reduces interference with sleep."

Q: What meals should women in menopause eat before bed, and should they avoid caffeine or alcohol?

A: "Avoiding large meals, caffeine and alcohol is beneficial, as these can cause sleep disturbance. Instead try warm milk and a snack such as nuts or bananas, which help to raise serotonin levels. Having a glass of water at room temperature to drink first thing in the morning is a good way to flush toxins too."

Q: Which fabrics for bedding and pyjamas do you recommend?

A: "Creating your own sanctuary is a huge sleep aid, the right bed linen will help achieve this. I'd suggest John Lewis' soft and silky Temperature Balancing range, with a 400 thread count and made from 100% cotton. The Hygro technology spins the fabric to create a hollow core which traps air to insulate and keep you warm in colder temperatures. In addition, the natural construction helps to wick away moisture lost during sleep to keep you cool in warmer conditions.

"Pure cotton nightwear is lightweight and breathable, and available at John Lewis in camisoles, shorts, long length and tees. Cooling Protectors, pillows and mattresses also aid in temperature regulating, by reducing your body temperature through the night."

Q: Do couples navigating the menopause tend to have dual core or half and half mattresses?

A: "A split tension mattress is such a personal choice by the customer, this depends on the differentiation of each sleeping partner's weight and height. Most prefer the same tension spring but customers love to try the choice of both we offer, this makes the mattress much more bespoke for their needs and support."

Q: Do you recommend blackout blinds or waking up to natural light or a SAD lamp?

A: "Natural light is essential for our sleep cycle and circadian rhythm. However, waking up at sunrise in the summer may not be ideal for you or if you're a shift worker your cycle may be out of sync. Lumie lights can help simulate this cycle, bringing you out of your sleep cycle gently rather than an alarm that can jolt you out of a deeper sleep and leave you feeling groggy. By having a gentle evening light you can still read a book or write in a journal, therefore there is no need for electronic devices or TV."

Q: Which topics can customers ask the John Lewis Sleep Experts about and how can they access the service?

A: "Our Sleep Service is open to discuss any sleep topic, we are very empathetic and want our customers to make informed choices with our products. We have training in all areas of sleep, including Tech and Beauty.

"For women who struggle at bedtime your bedroom, bed, mattress, linen, environment and everything in between are all important and unique to you, so that your bedroom becomes your sanctuary.

"Speaking to a John Lewis Sleep Expert can help filter through all of the products and options out there to create your own unique sanctuary. We also offer a Nursery Service to address sleep for children under 3."

The iconic Never Knowingly Undersold pledge is back for 2024. Now better than ever, the pledge reaffirms John Lewis' commitment to customers on quality products, brilliant service and competitive prices with a refreshed brand promise to reflect how customers shop today.

Menopause awareness forms an integral part of this, as John Lewis continues the conversation about what it means to 'Live Knowingly' in modern times.

'Menopause symptoms can be overwhelming and isolating but you should never suffer alone. There will always be someone who cares, will listen and can help.' Rebecca Bennett, Sleep Partner, John Lewis Southhampton

My John Lewis members can get 15% off a £1,500 spend and 20% off a £2,000 spend on Mattresses, Bedroom Furniture, Duvets, Pillows and Bedding when they book an in-store or virtual Sleep Service appointment with one of the experts, from 2 October 2024 until further notice.

John Lewis are running a series of The Beauty of Sleep events between 17 October and 2 November. Find out more via the John Lewis website .

Customers can also shop The Menopause Edit online, with a selection of nightwear, soft furnishings, skincare and accessories aimed towards improving sleep during menopause.

Shop our selection of Menopause Edit products from John Lewis

John Lewis Pinstripe Yarn Dye Linen Blend Pyjama Set £49

John Lewis ANYDAY Handheld & Foldable Desk Fan £12

Clarins Super Restorative Night Cream £86

NEOM Perfect Night's Sleep Pillow Mist £23

John Lewis Synthetic Soft Touch Washable Duvet, 4.5 Tog From £25

NEOM Matcha Glass Wellbeing Pod £105

Clarins Cryo-Flash Cream-Mask £53

John Lewis Soft & Silky Specialist Temperature Balancing 400 Thread Count Cotton Bedding From £24

John Lewis Bamboo Blend Long Sleeve Top £25

ESPA Positivity Bath and Body Oil £36

John Lewis Temperature Balancing Smart Cool Mattress Protector From £50

In-store Sleep Appointments are available at John Lewis Horsham, Nottingham, Southampton and Stratford branches as well as Peter Jones. Book a virtual or in-store appointment via the John Lewis Sleep Expert site. Shop the entire Menopause Edit on the John Lewis website and in-store now.