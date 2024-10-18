Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HELLO

    Prince William and Princess Kate's secret kind gesture ahead of family break revealed

    By Sharnaz Shahid,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lkqlu_0wBvT9Ci00
    Prince William and Princess Kate arrive for a visit to Southport Community Centre in Southport (Getty)

    The Prince and Princess of Wales have followed in the footsteps of King Charles and Queen Camilla , and have secretly donated to a group of charities working to get aid into Gaza and Lebanon.

    The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) confirmed that Their Majesties were "among the first" to privately donate to the new appeal.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTPIS_0wBvT9Ci00 © Samir Hussein/WireImage
    Prince William and Princess Kate have secretly donated to a group of charities

    The group includes 15 UK aid charities providing food, water, shelter and medicine to areas of the Middle East where "significant humanitarian needs are not being met".

    The Government will match the first £10 million of donations from the British public to the DEC's Middle East Humanitarian Appeal, which was announced on Thursday.

    The DEC said on X, formerly Twitter: "A huge thank you to the King and Queen for being amongst the first to donate to the DEC Middle East Humanitarian Appeal @RoyalFamily.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VBjT8_0wBvT9Ci00 © Getty
    The King and Queen were among the first to donate to Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC)

    "DEC charities are providing life-saving aid in Gaza, Lebanon and the wider region. With the generous help of the UK public they will be able to do so much more."

    DEC charities have been working in Gaza, Lebanon and the West Bank over the past year, and said 2.1 million people in Gaza do not have enough food, 1.9 million are displaced, with a further one million in Lebanon.

    A £30 donation to its appeal could provide blankets for six people, £50 could pay for a week's worth of food for five families, and £100 could give five families emergency shelter.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lSAU8_0wBvT9Ci00 © Getty
    Prince William talked to employees during a visit to British Red Cross at British Red Cross HQ

    In regards to helping people in Israel, its website states: "The DEC appeal responses always focus on those areas where significant humanitarian needs are not being met."

    The group said: "In Gaza, people are dying of hunger and disease, as well as injuries caused by the conflict. Food and clean water are desperately scarce. Ninety per cent of the population are displaced and more than 42,000 people have been killed.

    "In Lebanon, more than a million people have had to leave their homes in recent weeks. Shelters are overwhelmed and hospitals are struggling to treat the thousands of people injured."

    Back in February, Prince William called for fighting in the Israel-Hamas war to end "as soon as possible" and an increase in humanitarian support for Gaza.

    He said in his statement: "I remain deeply concerned about the terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7. Too many have been killed.

    "I, like so many others, want to see an end to the fighting as soon as possible. There is a desperate need for increased humanitarian support to Gaza. It’s critical that aid gets in and the hostages are released.

    "Sometimes it is only when faced with the sheer scale of human suffering that the importance of permanent peace is brought home.

    "Even in the darkest hour, we must not succumb to the counsel of despair. I continue to cling to the hope that a brighter future can be found and I refuse to give up on that."

    ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

    Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club , where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

    JOIN THE CLUB

    Comments / 11
    Add a Comment
    @MichaelJYoustForever+adminteam
    11h ago
    You Loook Great
    @MichaelJYoustForever+adminteam
    11h ago
    YOUNG SR ,s
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Prince Harry reveals daughter Lili has been 'blessed' with Meghan Markle's long hair
    HELLO12 days ago
    Prince William Tells a Fan That He and Princess Kate Don't Sleep Alone
    Marie Claire US2 days ago
    King Charles Was ‘Crushed’ as He Had Only 20 Minutes’ Notice Before Meghan Markle’s Bombshell Statement
    Inquisitr.com17 days ago
    TV News Legend Dies From Alzheimer’s Disease Complications: George Negus Was 82
    PopCulture3 days ago
    Kate Middleton's 'subtle' hint about Prince William romance with 'missing' item
    Irish Star4 days ago
    Today's Al Roker discusses reaction to heartbreaking loss with wife Deborah Roberts: 'Settle down' — Exclusive
    HELLO1 day ago
    Girl, 13, died suddenly with cold symptoms just hours after being admitted to ‘ineffective’ hospital
    The US Sun13 days ago
    ‘A monumental insult’: King Charles receives ‘slap in the face’ from Australian prime minister in shocking betrayal that ‘won’t be forgotten’
    wegotthiscovered.com5 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy1 day ago
    King Charles leaves London without Queen Camilla ahead of royal tour - details
    HELLO2 days ago
    Meghan Markle's cut-out leather bodycon dress was the ultimate California glow-up
    HELLO2 days ago
    Selena Gomez Doesn't Sleep in Her Own Bedroom Anymore Because She 'Associates' It With a 'Really Dark Time'
    OK Magazine4 days ago
    Pamela Anderson has the skin of a 30-year-old as turns heads in satin outfit
    HELLO2 days ago
    Secrets behind Kate Middleton’s glossy locks as expert says they’re the ‘longest they’ve ever been’
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Harris proposes 1 million forgivable loans to Black entrepreneurs, as Trump makes inroads
    CNBC6 days ago
    Tom Selleck Shows Off New Look During Appearance With Wife Jillie Mack and Daughter Hannah [Photos]
    Closer Weekly2 days ago
    Kate Middleton's favorite drink that Prince William makes for her at night
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Meghan's baggy outfits may have attracted criticism - but she's simply embracing current trends, says a celebrity stylist
    Daily Mail5 hours ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Kate Middleton uses a ‘clever parenting trick’ to make sure her kids won’t grow up to repeat Prince William and Prince Harry’s Royal bust-up
    wegotthiscovered.com2 days ago
    Princess Sofia is simply glowing as she shows off blossoming baby bump
    HELLO1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Very's dazzling new partywear range has dropped –14 pieces we're shopping now
    HELLO2 days ago
    Millie Bobby Brown's diamond rings take centre stage in first post-wedding outing
    HELLO2 days ago
    Four-year-old girl offered to ‘show’ Princess Royal how to curtsy
    Indy1001 day ago
    Cruz Beckham, 19, and new girlfriend Jackie Apostel, 29, are so in love during New York date
    HELLO2 days ago
    Malia and Sasha Obama go for edgy fits so different from their White House days for night out
    HELLO2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Woman Says She Won't Host Thanksgiving Again After In-Laws Took all the Leftovers Last Year
    People1 day ago
    8 royal tour rules that have to be abided to – and the one that's regularly broken
    HELLO11 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy