    NCIS star Michael Weatherly's home life in the country after leaving LA

    By Megan Bull,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YtfMQ_0w969r2V00

    Michael Weatherly was raised in Fairfield, Connecticut, but after launching his acting career, the fledgling star moved to California for NCIS (2003-2016), before heading to New York to shoot Bull (2016-2022).

    These days, however, he's made a home for himself and his family in the country. Michael, and his wife – award-winning doctor, Bojana Jankovic – have waved goodbye to the hustle and bustle of city life in recent years.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y5lCF_0w969r2V00 © Paul Bruinooge
    Michael Weatherly and his wife Dr. Bojana Jankovic

    Back in 2021 , the TV star explained that he and Bojana had been able to give their children – daughter, Olivia (born in 2012), and son, Liam (born in 2013) a rural upbringing. "I don't live in New York anymore and I don't live in California anymore – we actually live out in the country now and the kids have trees and grass and lots of wonderful things to experience that they didn't have before," Michael noted.

    "Even LA is sort of a place you don't want the kids riding bikes. So now it's bicycles and sleds and deer and foxes and cats and dogs and lots of smiles!"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00B1cs_0w969r2V00 © Instagram
    The couple are raising their children in the country

    Explaining how he balances his work and home life, Michael, 56, replied: "So the way I see this is the first 22 years of my career I was solely focused on work to the unfortunate detriment of every other aspect of my life.

    "There was a long struggle and many hills to climb the first 10 years. Dark Angel changed that. Then things slowly changed with the birth of my two youngest children and our subsequent move back to the East Coast. I am now closer to my father and my mother, my wife is closer to her family in Europe and I now put family before work. That's a big change for the better."

    Michael is currently shooting the first season of NCIS: Tony & Ziva in Budapest, but when he's at home, the actor loves to head on hikes with his family. In December 2023, Bojana shared a photo from their country walk on Boxing Day morning. "Wishing everyone a happy and healthy holiday season and Merry Christmas. Lots of love from our family," she penned in the caption.

    As for the family's lavish property, Michael has posted a selection of photos taken at their red-brick mansion in Connecticut. Last year, the NCIS alum revealed that he'd spent his birthday at home surrounded by friends and family.

    Posting a snap taken in his backyard, Michael captioned it: "And just in case I forgot to tell you how much I loved my birthday…"

    In the background of the photo, fans were treated to a glimpse of Michael's charcoal grey patio, which is adorned with palm-print sofas and colourful umbrellas.

    For her own birthday, Bojana also marked the celebration at home, hosting a huge bash at their rustic mansion. Resharing a video taken by one of her friends, the mom-of-two posed outside the Weatherly family home, which had been decked out with tables and chairs for an al-fresco feast.

    LEAH E
    9h ago
    Famous people who don't live in LA are smart! It's a big country,lots of private places!
    Chris erazmus
    1d ago
    Hi ...Glad u move for good 👍 sooo need blessings 🙌
