Chicago Fire: the cast's real-life friendships behind the scenes

The cast of Chicago Fire is a tight-knit crew. Following the show's premiere in 2012, the stars have formed a second family on set, raving about one another in interviews and on social media.

After becoming BFFs, Hanako Greensmith and Daniel Kyri headed on vacation together, while Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo have been compared to an old married couple, thanks to their hilarious back and forth behind the scenes.

Here, we take a look at the sweetest friendships formed at Firehouse 51…

Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo

There's no denying it, Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo have electric chemistry, but they've never actually dated. In reality, the co-stars are just good friends and have been extremely supportive of one another.

During interviews, the pair – who plays fan favorite couple Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd – refer to one another as "Dear" or "Hun," and they can hardly keep a straight face when they're in each other's orbit.

"He's a ridiculous human. I'm really grateful we've gotten to work together as much as we have," Miranda raved in 2017.

"Sometimes it's intimidating because I'm a fan of his work, but he's really great about just providing the space for me to do what I need to do to work through my stuff and get on with the scene. I've mostly learned to stop trying to make things happen in scenes with him. Listening and being present is enough."

David Eigenberg and Eamonn Walker

David Eigenberg and Eamonn Walker are among Chicago Fire's longest-serving cast members, becoming close friends after collaborating on 12 seasons of the NBC drama.

Back in 2016, David shared a selfie alongside his co-star. "That's me and my best guy ... Ever. Love this man," he noted in the caption.

Joining TVMeg for an interview in 2021, the duo explained that they challenge each other on set. "David will come up to me, or I'll go up to him – and, you know, we were having a discussion yesterday. We really want the scenes to work" said Eamonn.

"We're still challenging each other to be the best we can be, and the fact that we are doing that nine years later, it speaks volumes," he continued. "So, the audience will never get to see that, but I can guarantee you that when we're in the middle of a scene and David has got that look in his eye, I'll turn around and go, 'Go again.' He'll go, 'Really?' [I'll] go, 'Yeah, go again.'"

Opening up about their bond, Eamonn added: "We care about each other, and we care about the job still because of the love of the people that are here and the family that we have. So, that's never going to go away. I know that now."

Joe Minoso and Yuriy Sardarov

Joe Minoso and Yuriy Sardarov formed the sweetest bond. "Yuriy is quite possibly one of my closest friends ever, and I adore him," Joe said in a 2019 interview.

As fans will remember, Yuriy's character Otis was killed off in the season eight premiere, a storyline which Joe found difficult to film.

"Losing Otis (Yuriy Sardarov), which was really two episodes. That one was difficult, not only as an actor to make yourself go to that space but also personally. He's one of my very best friends," Joe told Parade in 2021.

"Our very first day of training for this show was together, and we were the only two because we were the last two cast. So, everybody had actually already gone through all of the training, and me and Yuriy came in together as the last two on the show. So eight years later to have to let go of a man that stood up at my wedding because he means that much to me, was really, really difficult."

Hanako Greensmith and Daniel Kyri

Hanako Greensmith and Daniel Kyri have become such good pals that they even head on vacation together. Posting photos from their trip to Greece, Hanako revealed that they'd made the trip in the summer of 2022. "Took me 10 months to get this film developed if that tells you anything about me…" she quipped in the caption.

The pair, who regularly feature on each other's social media accounts, have made it clear that they're very close.

"That's right [expletive]. It's the king's BURRDAYY!!!!!!!!!!!!! He is an icon. He is the moment. And I feel so lucky to have him in my life. Hips and ALL, honey!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY, love you," Hannako penned on her Instagram story in October 2023.