Gigi Hadid shares insight into romance with Bradley Cooper and their blended family

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 27: Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are seen on February 27, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images) (Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have remained tight-lipped about their relationship – but she made the rare move of discussing her "supportive" boyfriend ahead of her Victoria's Secret runway return on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old opened the highly anticipated show, but Bradley was noticeably missing from the star-studded audience, although Gigi revealed he had a very good reason to skip the event.

"He's watching from home tonight," Gigi told Entertainment Tonight when asked if Bradley would be in the audience. "He is on dad duty, but so supportive."

It makes sense that Bradley would be on "dad duty" because he shares his seven-year-old daughter, Lea, with his ex-girlfriend, Irina Shayk – who also walked in the show.

The last time Irina appeared on the Victoria's Secret runway was in 2016 when she was pregnant with Lea, but she discreetly concealed her baby bump during her walk as she had not publicly revealed her pregnancy at the time.

Bradley and Irina welcomed Lea in 2017, two years before they called time on their four-year romance. Gigi, meanwhile, shares daughter, Khai with her ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik .

© Getty Images Gigi opened the Victoria's Secret runway show

While Bradley is often vocal about his love for their daughter, Irina prefers to keep details of their family dynamic as private as possible.

"Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet," Irina told Glamour UK in 2019.

"That's why it's called personal, because it's something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it."

© Gotham Bradley is very 'supportive' of Gigi

Fans got their first real look at Lea in December 2023 when she made her red carpet debut at the premiere of Bradley's film, Maestro.

Lea – who has a cameo in the film playing a younger version of Maya Hawke's character Jamie Bernstein – looked adorable in a leopard print dress as she held her dad's hand while posing for photos.

The former couple have maintained an amicable relationship and both live in New York City, choosing to forgo a nanny so Lea can experience a "normal" childhood like her parents did.

© Getty Images Bradley shares daughter Lea with Irina Shayk

While they are successfully navigating raising a child despite no longer being together, Irina previously admitted that she "never understood" the term co-parenting.

"When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 percent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting," she told Elle in 2021.

© Getty Images Bradley credits his daughter for keeping him alive

Becoming a father is something Bradley has always dreamed of, and he has credited his daughter for keeping him alive.

"Honestly I'm not sure I'd be alive if I wasn't a dad," he said on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast in February.

© Getty Images Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper split in 2019

"I don't know what would have happened. I am not sure."

The Maestro actor – who has been open about his addiction struggles and is 19 years sober – admitted that fatherhood made him want to become the best version of himself to avoid mentally damaging his daughter.

© Getty Images Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have been linked since October 2023

He explained: "I'm a father [seeking to do] the least amount of damage I can do to my daughter. To have a child not grow up in that way… I want her to have, as much as she can, a foundation that's like 25 feet thick, cement, that she can walk on this earth with. That's the goal."

Meanwhile, Bradley and Gigi confirmed their relationship in January during a cozy date in London after months of speculation surrounding their relationship.