    Meghan Markle's Whole Foods supermarket haul

    By Francesca Shillcock,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ktXy1_0w8qGPSv00
    Meghan Markle's Whole Foods supermarket haul (Alamy,Getty)

    Meghan Markle has always been an advocate of a healthy lifestyle.

    Whether it's her love of Pilates, hiking with her mom Doria Ragland , or resisting the temptation of fast food , the Duchess of Sussex, 43, has often spoken about how she likes to live her life with her health and fitness at the forefront of her mind.

    The mother-of-two is also mindful of the food she buys. It's been well documented that she and Prince Harry , 40, love a trip to local delis and farmer's markets, and they often frequent different branches of Whole Foods.

    Meghan has been spotted picking up fresh ingredients for cooking at home from the American supermarket chain known for its organic selections. But what does she buy from there?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vKGtF_0w8qGPSv00 © Getty Images
    Meghan Markle lives a wholesome life in Montecito

    The Duchess has shared snippets from the past about the sorts of things she likes to eat and what she cooks at home for her husband and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet .

    We've investigated Meghan's shopping list and favorite items she grabs from Whole Foods .

    Meghan Markle's Whole Foods haul

    In 2017, when the Duchess was still living in the UK, she was spotted at a Whole Foods shop on Kensington High Street, a short walk from her and Prince Harry's first home, Nottingham Cottage, on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

    A few years later when they relocated, Meghan was photographed by a fan picking up groceries while in the check-out line at Whole Foods located in Victoria, British Colombia.

    The book Finding Freedom reveals that visiting the popular food outlet was one of the couple's favorite pastimes.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3Z0c_0w8qGPSv00 © Alamy
    Meghan would visit the UK branch of Whole Foods when she lived in London

    The book notes that they "spent the majority of their time doing ordinary things like shopping for groceries at Whole Foods."

    There's also a Whole Foods store in Santa Barbara, which isn't far from their $14 million mansion , so it's likely the couple pop in from time to time to pick up their groceries.

    Chatting to Chalkboard Magazine , Meghan shared details of things she always has in her cupboard including supplements, ingredients for a green smoothie - her version of fast food - and her beloved acai bowls.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g2F9Z_0w8qGPSv00 © Sussex royal
    Meghan Markle at her home in Montecito

    She also said that at least once a week, she cooks "roasted cauliflower with chickpeas and hot curry powder – it finds its way into my salads, or as a side dish that I constantly nibble."

    In an essay for The Cut , she also shared some insight about Archie and Lilibet's favoured dishes including quesadillas, granola bars and fresh fruit for their school lunch packs.

    This is what Meghan's shopping list might typically look like…

    Meghan Markle's Whole Foods shopping list

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EK9qU_0w8qGPSv00 © Alamy
    • Ingredients for green juice: kale, spinach, chia seeds, cinnamon, blueberries
    • Fresh fruit: mangos, watermelon, fresh berries, avocados, tomatoes
    • Fresh vegetables: including courgette for her slow-cooked pasta dish
    • Ingredients for quesadillas to make with Archie and Lilibet
    • Granola
    • Herbs and spices
    • Fresh pasta and cheese
    • Manuka honey
    • Almond milk
    • San Pellegrino sparkling water
    • Multivitamins including magnesium and B-12

    Where else does Meghan Markle shop?

    In June 2023, Meghan was photographed at a farmer's market , a great place to pick up local produce that is high quality and organic.

    The Duchess was seen picking up fresh fruit to load up in her tote bag, and a bouquet of flowers. She was also spotted chatting to Montecito locals and sampling some local delicacies like honey.

    During another trip to the farmer's market in Montecito, the family were spotted with their dogs in tow, with one local resident telling The Telegraph that they "keep themselves to themselves" while visiting with their security.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26MEyD_0w8qGPSv00 © Getty
    Meghan is an advocate for a healthy lifestyle

    What Meghan cooks at home with kids Archie and Lilibet

    In 2018, before she became a mom, Meghan told Delish that one of her favorite meals was slow-cooked zucchini (courgette) with pasta.

    The vegetarian was inspired by a friend, who encouraged her to wait several hours until the vegetable became soft enough to toss with pasta, along with a few more ingredients. "The sauce gets so creamy, you'd swear there's tons of butter and oil in it, but it's just zucchini, water and a little bouillon," Meghan said at the time.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jjK1N_0w8qGPSv00 © Getty
    Meghan is a known foodie

    She also told Eye Swoon that one of her beloved childhood meals was boxed mac and cheese. "I buy Annie's organic one if I’m craving it, but I throw some frozen peas into it and have this gooey simple childlike meal.

    "I used to cook it for the kids I would babysit and I always enjoyed feeling like a kid and eating it with them."

    Now she's a mother of two, Meghan no doubt loves to rustle up an organic version of mac and cheese for Archie and Lilibet.

    It's also thought that Meghan loves baking at home with her two young children. In their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan , Archie and Meghan's niece Ashleigh Hale were seen baking in their huge kitchen at their home in Montecito.

    This year, Meghan also created her own lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard , and to mark the launch she sent out homemade jams to various friends and famous faces – proving there's little that the Duchess can't whip up in the kitchen.

    patty feighner
    14h ago
    who cares!!!
    Suzanna
    15h ago
    she and Hochul can be buddies they'll lie faster than the wind blows
    View all comments
