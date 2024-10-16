Open in App
    Tyra Banks closes out Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in spectacular lingerie after retiring in 2005

    By Hannah Hargrave,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TZ2SO_0w8n3rhY00
    Tyra Banks walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

    Tyra Banks made sure all eyes were on her for her epic return to the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on October 15.

    The modeling legend brought her famous Smize to the catwalk to strut her stuff in crystal bustier, silver and black cape, leggings and sky high heels.

    "Native New York" played in the background as Tyra led the way with the models from the night behind her.

    Tyra has walked nine times for the brand before retiring in 2005, and confessed it felt strange to be returning.

    "It feels crazy being back on the Victoria’s Secret runway," she wrote in a joint social media post with VS. "I mean 'cray cray,' as in 'cray cray good.' I never thought that I would be back on this runway, to be honest."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kJueb_0w8n3rhY00 © TheStewartofNY
    Tyra closed out the show

    She said she's been "walking around in heels," to practice for her return almost two decades after she hung up her wings.

    Tyra also told Harper's BAZAAR : "I walked off that runway and I [had] this big retirement and it was such a spectacle.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PdmY7_0w8n3rhY00 © Getty Images
    Tyra said she was excited to return to the catwalk

    "I felt like that athlete that’s like, 'I’m hanging up my cleats, I'm retiring the basketball.' And then, now I'm back! I never in a million years thought that I would be back on the runway, but I am so beyond excited and so ready for this."

    The night saw some of the most famous fashion models sashaying up the runway in an incredible array of outfits.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mcsiI_0w8n3rhY00 © TheStewartofNY
    Adriana Lima also walked the runway)

    Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham and even Kate Moss, walked the catwalk in lingerie.

    Ahead of the event, Tyra also said she was excited for the "full representation," on display at the event.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AHUFL_0w8n3rhY00 © TheStewartofNY
    Ashley Graham looked amazing

    Since retiring from modeling, Tyra has continued her work as an actress, producer, author and entrepreneur.

    She confidently turned 50 last year and told Extra : "I'm poppin'. I am not insecure about myself. I ain't trippin'…I could not wait to be 50 because I felt it was a rite of passage to be my true self.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pwbtd_0w8n3rhY00 © Instagram
    Tyra is feeling fabulous at 50

    "Now, I speak my truth. I demand respect. And it feels good. I can't wait until 60 comes along because I’m probably going to be cursing everybody out."

