Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HELLO

    Crown Prince Christian debuts new look as he spends first birthday apart from family

    By Phoebe Tatham,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xWkPT_0w7HdHd800
    Crown Prince Christian of Denmark (getty)

    The Danish royal family have shared a rare photo of Crown Prince Christian enjoying his gap year to mark his 19th birthday on Tuesday.

    The snapshot, which was shared to Instagram, showed Christian beaming for the camera whilst standing in front of a golden sunset in East Africa.

    In the caption, the Danish palace wrote: "His Royal Highness the Crown Prince turns 19 today. The Crown Prince is currently staying in East Africa and is therefore celebrating the day under warmer skies."

    Switching up his look, the Prince could be seen rocking a much shorter hairdo - a departure from his signature mop of wavy hair.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fedBH_0w7HdHd800 © Instagram / @detdanskekongehus
    Crown Prince Christian previously rocked a wavy mane

    Chrisitan travelled to East Africa on the 4 September and isn't due to return to his home country until the end of the year. Back in August, the Danish palace released a statement which read: "On 4 September, HRH the Crown Prince will leave for an extended stay in East Africa.

    "Here, the Crown Prince will be involved in the day-to-day running of two farms, which will, among other things, involve practical and administrative tasks as well as giving the Crown Prince an insight into local nature conservation. The plan is for the Crown Prince to return to Denmark in December."

    The statement concluded: "It is the hope of the Royal Couple and the Crown Prince that there will be an understanding that the stay abroad will remain private from start to finish. For that reason, no more details about the stay are published."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n7HsU_0w7HdHd800 © Getty Images
    Christian attending his graduation ceremony at Ordrup Gymnasium

    Royal fans flooded the comments section with touching well-wishes. Heaping praise on his new hairdo, one wrote: "Big congratulations on your birthday. The short hair looks fantastic," while a second noted: "Happy Birthday Christian. Enjoy the good life and soak up experiences and lessons," and a third chimed in: "Congratulations Crown Prince and nice new hairstyle, it suits you!"

    The young royal is following in the footsteps of his relatives who similarly embarked on travels in their youth to "develop and experience the world".

    Christian's father, King Frederik , visited Mongolia and California, while his grandmother, Queen Margrethe , made major trips to East and South America in the 1960s.

    While Christian's future plans remain unknown, he is likely to undergo military training in the future and may decide to enrol at university next year.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R1Ckx_0w7HdHd800 © Getty Images
    Queen Mary and King Frederik share four children together

    Christian, who is Frederik and his wife Queen Mary's eldest child, became heir to the throne when his grandmother Margrethe abdicated in January.

    Frederik and Mary are also doting parents to Princess Isabella, 17, and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

    LISTEN: Why King Charles was the one to announce Beatrice's baby news

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Princess Anne commands attention in baby blue crepe outfit
    HELLO20 hours ago
    Princess Rajwa undertakes first public engagement following birth of first child
    HELLO1 day ago
    King Charles' unconventional hobby he shares with Princess Kate
    HELLO2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Prince William ‘Takes a Dig’ at Harry for ‘Leaving Service’
    Carol Cassada17 hours ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's car collection: from hot hatches to luxury SUVs
    HELLO1 day ago
    Erik Menendez reveals what he’d say to his mom 35 years after murdering her
    The Independent1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Serena Williams gives worrying health update after major surgery
    HELLO6 hours ago
    Meghan Markle Wants to 'Remind People She's Still Around' After Prince Harry's Successful Solo Trips
    OK Magazine1 day ago
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly buy European vacation home after being kicked out of Frogmore Cottage
    Page Six15 hours ago
    Mariah Carey's twins share candid glimpse into privileged home life
    HELLO21 hours ago
    Princess Tatiana breaks silence following divorce from Prince Nikolaos of Greece
    HELLO1 day ago
    TJ Holmes and Amy Robach break silence on medical emergency and how he 'fell apart'
    HELLO2 days ago
    NCIS star Michael Weatherly's home life in the country after leaving LA
    HELLO21 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    TV host announces cancer return after clear scans
    BBC1 day ago
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    Prince William issues direct call in inspiring speech
    HELLO15 hours ago
    A Kate Middleton Tiara Moment Could Happen Before the Year’s Over, Historian Says
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet1 day ago
    Meet Blue Bloods stars' children: from Tom Selleck's equestrian daughter, to Bridget Moynahan's son with Tom Brady
    HELLO19 hours ago
    Queen Letizia stuns in black and silver gown as she and King Felipe of Spain attend literary awards ceremony in Barcelona
    Daily Mail1 day ago
    Popular Italian Spot Has Officially Closed Its Doors in Florida
    Akeena20 hours ago
    King Charles' VIP team on tour: bags of blood, royal doctor and health precautions
    HELLO1 day ago
    Madonna and ex Carlos Leon share rare photos of daughter Lourdes on her 28th birthday
    HELLO2 days ago
    Awkward moment Princess Leonor of Spain is ignored several times as guests shake her parents' hands
    Daily Mail3 days ago
    Princess Kate celebrates family occasion after chemotherapy treatment ends
    HELLO2 days ago
    Sofia Richie experienced 'terrifying' contractions for six weeks before daughter's birth
    HELLO1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy