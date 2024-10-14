Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HELLO

    Surfer Bethany Hamilton begs for help after nephew drowns but 'still has heartbeat and fight'

    By Hannah Hargrave,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kWb9q_0w5w7hyM00
    Bethany Hamilton

    Bethany Hamilton had a heartbreaking message for fans on October 12 after her young nephew, Andrew, drowned but is still fighting for his life.

    The pro surfer took to Instagram and begged for help and prayers in a devastating post documenting what happened to the "sweet," and "precious" little boy.

    "HELP," she wrote. " My precious nephew was medivaced to kapiolani in Oahu this morning after drowning last night. He still has a heartbeat and has fight in him."

    Bethany — who famously lost her arm in a shark attack when she was 13 — said her family were "wrecked," by the news.

    "I know how proper medical support can make or break someone’s chance of survival," she continued. "And in this case we’re asking for help from anyone who has information of what we can do to give my nephew the best chance."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MPVmY_0w5w7hyM00 © Getty Images
    Bethany was a teen when she was attacked by a shark

    She later updated her post, tagging Dr. Paul Harch, who is a Louisiana-based doctor who specialised in in hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT)

    Bethany wrote: "Update we got ahold of Dr Paul Harch help save my nephew and educate doctors in Hawai’i. @harch.hbot . World-renowned HBOT expert on adolescent drowning, Dr. Paul Harch.

    The mom-of-four concluded her post by asking people to "PLEASE ONLY MESSAGE MY BROTHER if you have timely information on other treatments to look into.

    "Please pray. THANK YOU!"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gGiCp_0w5w7hyM00 © Instagra
    Bethany is a mom to four children

    Her latest update in the comments read: "Update: We are hopeful. Thank you for your prayers and support. We are in contact with Dr. Harch and many helpful individuals.

    "We trust that God has Andrew in his hands."

    Bethany added photos of her nephew and was inundated with messages from fans who sent her thoughts, prayers and love.

    Bethany documented her own horror incident as a teen and her journey to recovery in her inspiring memoir, which was later turned into the 2011 film Soul Surfer.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hugh Jackman pleads for help in heartbreaking personal message to fans
    HELLO5 days ago
    Kelly Ripa shocks viewers with surprise divorce confession during live show with husband Mark Consuelos
    HELLO1 day ago
    T.J. Holmes faces backlash from family over decision with Amy Robach
    HELLO1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    TJ Holmes and Amy Robach break silence on medical emergency and how he 'fell apart'
    HELLO1 day ago
    Today Show hosts like you've never seen them before: Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and more's childhood photos
    HELLO3 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    David Muir puts rarely-seen family members in the spotlight with new photos
    HELLO3 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Meet Blue Bloods stars' children: from Tom Selleck's equestrian daughter, to Bridget Moynahan's son with Tom Brady
    HELLO5 hours ago
    NCIS star Michael Weatherly's home life in the country after leaving LA
    HELLO7 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Princess Anne makes a statement in Taylor Swift-inspired yellow plaid blazer
    HELLO1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    T.J. Holmes left needing medical attention after long-awaited trip with Amy Robach takes a turn — see
    HELLO3 days ago
    Shania Twain 'thankful' for family as she shares candid photo from home on special day
    HELLO1 day ago
    Fat Joe shares secret to 200lbs weight loss transformation – see photos
    HELLO9 hours ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Kelly Ripa gets personal as she talks 'passive aggressive' husband Mark Consuelos in hilarious on-air chat
    HELLO1 day ago
    Viewers cringe over 'embarrassingly bad' moment on hit live show - but did you watch?
    HELLO2 days ago
    Prince William's fatherhood promise to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
    HELLO15 hours ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Madonna and ex Carlos Leon share rare photos of daughter Lourdes on her 28th birthday
    HELLO1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Mark Harmon reveals what it's really like to return to NCIS
    HELLO3 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    Pamela Anderson is a goddess in all white knit dress as she steps out in NYC
    HELLO1 day ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy