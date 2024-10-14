Open in App
    • HELLO

    Victoria Beckham's new ruched dress has Meghan Markle written all over it

    By Laura Sutcliffe,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oQYU3_0w5w6qhs00
    Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle (Getty)

    Victoria Beckham is on a high when it comes to her fashion label right now. Not only did she present her latest, show-stopping collection during Paris fashion week , but the wife of David Beckham has just dropped her new AW24 edit online and it's full to the brim of incredible pieces that we are immediately adding to our wishlists.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F1x0H_0w5w6qhs00 © Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin
    Victoria has just dropped a new collection

    One dress that the mother of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper shared on Instagram was a stunningly sleek black dress that comes complete with subtle ruched detail at the waist. Sublime! Victoria's styling team added a bold statement cuff and we think you will agree, it's so chic.

    Victoria wrote in the caption: "The little black dress is reimagined in fluid jersey for a relaxed, polished fit and styled with the B Frame Cuff for a luxe finish. Shop the look at VictoriaBeckham.com and at 36 Dover Street. #VBIconics.

    We couldn't help but be reminded of the dazzling Meghan Markle when we first glanced at this dress.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03mZur_0w5w6qhs00 © Getty
    Meghan has always loved wearing black dresses

    Meghan, 43, is known for her incredible taste in clothes and what's more, classic, simple lines in luxe fabrics are where her wardrobe is at.

    The mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet is a lover of the little black dress and wears the style regularly, so we think VB's new number is to right up her street, and we could really see her rocking it with a sleek bun, don't you think?

    Meghan and VB

    It's fair to say that Prince Harry's wife is a big lover of Victoria' synonymous label. After all, she wore it the whole time she was a working royal, and even sent one of the former Spice Girl's bags viral!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xoqi6_0w5w6qhs00 © Getty
    Meghan and Harry on Christmas Day in 2018 - carrying the viral Victoria Beckham bag

    During Christmas 2018, Meghan headed to a church service when she was pregnant with her son Archie. Meghan wore a Victoria Beckham outfit and carried the 'Powder Box' bag which sold out straight away. It became so famous that it even went on display at the V&A museum a few years later.

    Adele Sherr
    12h ago
    I wondered how much did MeGain pay someone to write this article . Poor Harry’s inheritance is slipping
    Tg50
    16h ago
    It would look better on Catherine.
