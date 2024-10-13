Duchess Sophie is a style icon in Barbie pink fitted suit

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attended day four of Royal Ascot 2023 (Getty)

The Duchess of Edinburgh rounded off her state visit to Malta in style as she posed alongside Prince Edward alongside members of The British High Commission.

Duchess Sophie, 59, epitomised elegance in an unexpected Barbie pink fitted double-breasted blazer - the 'Angela' style from Gabriela Hearst which she paired with the matching 'Vesta' trousers.

Prince Edward's wife broke up the solid pink with a flattering white shirt and elevated her look with designer accessories - the 'Rosalia' patent pumps from Jimmy Choo and the 'Moneypenny Raffia' clutch from Sophie Habsburg.

The royal also added a youthful touch to her look in the form of the 'Silk Les Murmures de la Foret Twilly Multicolour Scarf' from Hermès in her swishy ponytail.

Sophie's elevated hair look

© Getty Duchess Sophie wearing her stunning Hermes scarf in May

It isn't the first time the Duchess has worn a sweet Hermès scarf in her hair.

In May, the King 's sister-in-law was spotted at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park wearing the stylish designer accessory to liven up her structured khaki blazer from Me + Em which was teamed with a leather skirt from Vince.

© Dan Kitwood The royal's striking pink power suit is by Gabriela Hearst during a visit to The Chelsea Flower Show 2022

In fact, it was a day of royal re-wears as Sophie was previously seen in the girlie Gabriela Hearst suit when she attended a discussion on the development of Colombia’s first Women Peace and Security National Action Plan last December.

Duchess Sophie in pink

© Max Mumby/Indigo Sophie wore a Barbie look to Trooping the Colour in 2022

Though Sophie loves earthy tones in the autumn, she is not averse to a romantic candy pink look. Her most memorable might just be the bespoke Suzannah London gingham dress she wore to Trooping the Colour in 2022.

© Getty Sophie rewore the dress to a garden party at Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation of King Charles III

The figure-flattering number featured double-breasted buttons down the front and a beautiful collar and was styled with a gorgeous pink and ivory hat.

© Getty Sophie, Countess of Wessex attends day 1 of Royal Ascot

The mother of two was also pretty in pink at Royal Ascot 2022 when she wore a pale pink cowl-neck dress with a captivating sparkling brooch and maroon hat.

© Getty Sophie was beautiful in pink next to Princess Kate

Meanwhile, Prince William 's aunt glowed in salmon pink by Valentino at The Order of The Garter service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle alongside the Princess of Wales who was radiant in a periwinkle blue Catherine Walker coat dress.

